Patrick Peterson reportedly agrees to a deal with the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding a notable name to their secondary.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson has agreed to a two-year deal with the Steelers, ESPN reported.

Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowler over his 12-year career, spent the last two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He had five interceptions last season, the second-most of his career, to go along with 15 passes defended. However, Minnesota voided his contract earlier in March.

The Steelers' addition of Peterson comes hours after cornerback Cam Sutton agreed to a deal with the Detroit Lions.

Peterson ranked as the 28th-best free agent in Fox Sports' top 50 NFL free agency rankings.

Peterson's contract was voided by the Vikings. The 32-year-old had five interceptions in Minnesota last year, though, and Spotrac assigns a $6.4 million market valuation.





Peterson spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals.

