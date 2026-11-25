SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California) — The first-ever Thanksgiving Day Eve game in NFL history did not lack star power, including a halftime performance by U2 paying homage to country music icon Dolly Parton.

Oh yeah, there was a football game, too — and an important one at that. The Los Angeles Rams hosted the Green Bay Packers in a game that could very well determine who gets the final wild-card spot in the NFC playoff race.

The Rams cruised to a 26-13 victory, their fifth win in a row, and head coach Sean McVay's first over his protégé, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, in six tries. Los Angeles improved to 7-4 on the year, buoying their chances to get into the playoffs after starting the season 2-4.

The Packers, meanwhile, dropped to 6-5 on the year and would be out of the postseason if the playoffs started today.

Here are my takeaways.





1. Sean McVay Turns To Blake Corum (Again)

Without the team’s top two receivers available due to injury (Puka Nacua and Davante Adams), McVay adapted, finding other playmakers further down the roster.

Two players that stepped up include second-year pro Konata Mumpfield and Blake Corum. Mumpfield has been a player Los Angeles coaches raved about during training camp as a receiver who could consistently make plays down the field. And with Nacua and Adams out, Mumpfield finished with four receptions for 69 yards.

But it was Corum who really shined on Wednesday night, continuing to lead L.A.'s run game. Wednesday's performance was Corum's best yet, though. He finished with 184 yards on a whopping 32 carries (the most for a Rams running back in the McVay era). Those are both career highs, and with Corum's rushing touchdown in the third quarter, he's now scored in seven straight games.

And to further state how good of a night it was for Corum, Wednesday was his 26th birthday. His 184 yards were the second-most by a player on their birthday in NFL history.

If Corum's stats weren't enough to show how much the Rams leaned into their running game, consider this: They used three-tight end sets on 58.7% of the offensive snaps (37) and two-running back sets on 26.9 % of the snaps (17). That allowed running back Kyren Williams to also have a productive showing, totaling 16 touches for 65 yards, including a 7-yard run for a score.

Matthew Stafford was largely efficient, finishing 16 of 23 for 140 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception. Stafford completed passes to seven different receivers.

However, the Rams also continued to suffer more injuries, as tight ends Davis Allen (ankle), Tyler Higbee (chest), right tackle Warren McClendon Jr. (ankle) and offensive guard Bill Murray (ankle) all had to leave the game.

2. Christian Watson's Injury Dooms Packers' Offense

The Packers countered the Rams' potent ground game early by continuing to push the ball down the field for big plays. Christian Watson totaled four receptions for 65 yards and a score in the first half. But Watson had to leave the game late in the second quarter when he entered concussion protocol after taking a vicious hit along the sideline by safety Kamren Kinchens, who was ejected for the blow to the head.

Matthew Golden finished with one reception for 39 yards. But other than that, L.A.’s defense did a decent job of limiting the damage by quarterback Jordan Love, who finished with just 162 passing yards and two interceptions as the Packers didn't score on any of the drives after Watson's injury.

Los Angeles linebacker Nate Landman used the peanut punch to force his ninth fumble since the start of the 2025 season. Quentin Lake recovered the loose ball. And after a Matthew Stafford interception, Jordan Love threw his eighth interception of the year trying to force a ball into the end zone to Golden, with Jaylen McCollough picking it off. Emmanuel Forbes Jr. also corralled an interception.

The Rams now have nine takeaways in their last four games.

In his first game back from a season-ending knee injury that ended his 2025 season, Green Bay passer rusher Micah Parsons notched his first sack of the year, and his fourth against Stafford.

3. And The Packers Still Can't Run The Football, Which Will Be Their Downfall

Why was Jordan Love still throwing the ball despite their woes following Watson's injury? Well, the Packers had minus-8 rushing yards in the first quarter, their fewest in a first quarter in at least the last 35 years, per FOX Sports Research.

For the game, Green Bay finished with 33 rushing yards. Entering Wednesday’s contest, the Packers averaged a league-low 67 rushing yards a contest. If the Packers can’t figure out a way to consistently run the football, it’s hard to see them earning a spot in the postseason in the competitive NFC North.

3 1/2. What's Next?

The Rams get a bit of an extended break with the early game this week, but the schedule doesn’t get any easier with the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) coming to SoFi Stadium in a nationally televised contest on Thursday. After that, the Rams must travel to the Bay Area to try and avenge a season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Australia.

For the Packers, they host the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field a week from Sunday before welcoming Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.







