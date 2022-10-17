National Football League
NFL odds Week 7: Early lines for every game
The Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) play at the San Francisco 49ers (3-3) in one of the NFL's marquee matchups for Week 7.

The Chiefs have won two in a row, and the 49ers are in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC West Division.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 7 — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Teams with a bye: Bills, Rams, Vikings, Eagles

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAME

Saints at Cardinals (8:20 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Cardinals -1.5 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Cardinals -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Saints +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 12:15 AM
AMZN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New Orleans Saints
NO
Arizona Cardinals
ARI

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Falcons at Bengals (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Bengals -6.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Falcons +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN

Lions at Cowboys (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Cowboys -7 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Lions +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.00 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Detroit Lions
DET
Dallas Cowboys
DAL

Colts at Titans (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Titans -2.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Titans -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Underdog +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Indianapolis Colts
IND
Tennessee Titans
TEN

Packers at Commanders (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Packers -5.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Packers -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Commanders +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Green Bay Packers
GB
Washington Commanders
WAS

Buccaneers at Panthers (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -10.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.00 total); Panthers +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.00 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
Carolina Panthers
CAR

Giants at Jaguars  (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Jaguars -3 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Giants +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Giants
NYG
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX

Browns at Ravens (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -6.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Browns +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31.00 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cleveland Browns
CLE
Baltimore Ravens
BAL

Jets at Broncos (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -3.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.00 total); Jets +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.00 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Jets
NYJ
Denver Broncos
DEN

Texans at Raiders (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Raiders -7 (Raiders favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Raiders -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Texans +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Houston Texans
HOU
Las Vegas Raiders
LV

Seahawks at Chargers (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Chargers -7 (Chargers favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Seahawks +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC

Chiefs at 49ers (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Chiefs -3 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise 49ers cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.15 total); 49ers +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
San Francisco 49ers
SF

Steelers at Dolphins (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Dolphins -7 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Steelers +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.00 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 12:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
Miami Dolphins
MIA

MONDAY'S GAME

Bears at Patriots (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Patriots -7.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Bears +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38.00 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 12:15 AM
ESPN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Chicago Bears
CHI
New England Patriots
NE

