NFL odds Week 7: Early lines for every game
The Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) play at the San Francisco 49ers (3-3) in one of the NFL's marquee matchups for Week 7.
The Chiefs have won two in a row, and the 49ers are in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC West Division.
Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 7 — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).
Teams with a bye: Bills, Rams, Vikings, Eagles
All times ET
THURSDAY'S GAME
Saints at Cardinals (8:20 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)
Point spread: Cardinals -1.5 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Cardinals -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Saints +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
SUNDAY'S GAMES
Falcons at Bengals (1 p.m., FOX)
Point spread: Bengals -6.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Falcons +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined
Lions at Cowboys (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Cowboys -7 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Lions cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Lions +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.00 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined
Point spread: Titans -2.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Titans -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Underdog +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined
Packers at Commanders (1 p.m., FOX)
Point spread: Packers -5.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Packers -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Commanders +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined
Buccaneers at Panthers (1 p.m., FOX)
Point spread: Buccaneers -10.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.00 total); Panthers +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.00 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined
Giants at Jaguars (1 p.m., FOX)
Point spread: Jaguars -3 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Giants +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined
Browns at Ravens (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Ravens -6.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Browns +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31.00 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined
Jets at Broncos (4:05 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Broncos -3.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.00 total); Jets +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.00 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined
Texans at Raiders (4:05 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Raiders -7 (Raiders favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Raiders -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Texans +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined
Seahawks at Chargers (4:25 p.m., FOX)
Point spread: Chargers -7 (Chargers favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Seahawks +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined
Chiefs at 49ers (4:25 p.m., FOX)
Point spread: Chiefs -3 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise 49ers cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.15 total); 49ers +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined
Steelers at Dolphins (8:20 p.m., NBC)
Point spread: Dolphins -7 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Steelers +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.00 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
MONDAY'S GAME
Bears at Patriots (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Point spread: Patriots -7.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Bears +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38.00 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined
