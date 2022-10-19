National Football League
NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Bears-Patriots, pick
NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Bears-Patriots, pick

41 mins ago

The health of the quarterbacks will be the main storyline when the Chicago Bears (2-4) play at the New England Patriots (3-3) on Monday Night Football,

Bears starter Justin Fields re-injured his left shoulder last week and said he's "hurting pretty good." Patriots starter Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 3 but reportedly has gotten healthier, and rookie Bailey Zappe has won consecutive starts in his place. 

To the surprise of no one, Patriots coach Bill Belichick has not said who will start at QB. The Patriots lead the all-time series 10-4, winning the past five games over the Bears.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Monday night's matchup between the Bears and Patriots — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Sean Payton gives his thoughts on Patriots backup QB Bailey Zappe.

Bears at Patriots (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Patriots -7.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Bears +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Chicago Bears
CHI
New England Patriots
NE

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

How many points will the Bears score?

Hopefully you just said your answer out loud and it was no higher than 10 or 13 points. I have a hard time envisioning the ever-erratic Justin Fields mounting much of an offensive attack against Bill Belichick’s defense.

Chicago is averaging 15.5 points per game — second-worst in the NFL — and odds are good that Belichick will have Fields seeing ghosts. New England has feasted on young quarterbacks for decades and Fields is easily confused. The Bears offensive line stinks and playmakers are few and far between.

A 23-7 final score feels way too possible.

PICK: Under 39.5 points scored by both team combined at FOX Bet

