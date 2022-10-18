National Football League Giants, Patriots break into Colin Cowherd's 'Herd Hierarchy' 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 6 delivered another dose of excitement and upheaval in the NFL, and Colin Cowherd's rankings are constantly shifting because of it.

Here is Colin's "Herd Hierarchy" ahead of Week 6, with insights from FOX Bet .

Herd Hierarchy: Giants, Patriots highlight Colin's Top 10 teams into Week 7 Colin Cowherd reveals his Top 10 teams heading into Week 7, including the red-hot New York Giants and steady New England Patriots making the cut.

10. New York Giants (Last week: unranked)

Overall record: 5-1 | Last week: Giants won 24-20 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Colin's thoughts: "Winning close games is a skill. All five of their wins are one-possession games. Now, they don't have a single receiver over 200 yards, so there are limitations to this offense. But the defense is fantastic — great pass rush, excellent coaching. Listen, four game-winning drives for Daniel Jones. When I look at this team, it's sustainable."

NFL championship odds: +5000

Up next: Giants at Jaguars (1:00 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

9. New England Patriots (Last week: unranked)

Overall record: 3-3 | Last week: Patriots won 38-15 vs. Cleveland Browns

Colin's thoughts: "I don't know what to do with the Patriots, but this morning, that defense is top-10 scoring — back-to-back routs. Bailey Zappe is more accurate, quicker release, fewer mistakes, better feet than Brian Hoyer or Mac Jones. … I watch Mac Jones and I watch Bailey Zappe — it's not a quarterback controversy. Zappe leads the offense better. He's more efficient and more accurate."

NFL championship odds: +5000

Up next: Bears at Patriots (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

8. Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 8)

Overall record: 4-2 | Last week: Cowboys lost 26-17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Colin's thoughts: "Listen, they lead the NFL in sacks, they lead the NFL in sack differential, their defense is top-five scoring. … And they were 4-1 without Dak. Now, they cannot afford an injury to CeeDee Lamb. And they are top-heavy, and they're not a Super Bowl team. … But they've got the right pieces, although they don't have a ton of depth."

NFL championship odds: +2000

Up next: Lions at Cowboys (1:00 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

7. Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 5)

Overall record: 3-3 | Last week: Ravens lost 24-20 vs. New York Giants

Colin's thoughts: "Baltimore has led every game by 10 points. They've stunk in the fourth quarter. They're averaging 6.5 yards per play, top-3 in the league. They have the highest rushing average in the league. I like Lamar Jackson but he has been bad in the fourth quarter. This is a well-coached, well-constructed team that has an absolute point of view on how to play football. They have a takeaway in eight straight games. That's always a sign of a playoff team. They're gonna be fine."

NFL championship odds: +2000

Up next: Browns at Ravens (1:00 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

6. Cincinnati Bengals (Last week: 9)

Overall record: 3-3 | Last week: Bengals won 30-26 vs. New Orleans Saints

Colin's thoughts: "Folks, this is the most underrated defense in the league because you can't name any of their players. Did you know that is it the only defense in the NFL that has not allowed a touchdown in the entire second half this year? Not one in six games. That is insane. They also allow the lowest completion percentage in the league. But Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are so gifted that we don't pay attention to their defense. This defense is fantastic."

NFL championship odds: +2500

Up next: Falcons at Bengals (1:00 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

5. San Francisco 49ers (Last week: 4)

Overall record: 3-3 | Last week: 49ers lost won 28-14 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Colin's thoughts: "I love the Niners, and they had eleven starters out last week. All you need to know about the Niners is their defense allows the fewest yards per play in the league. That screams conference championship and Super Bowl. Their offense only has six three-and-outs, and that's missing their top running back and left tackle. This is a really good team. ... This week they're gonna get a couple of those eleven missing starters back. Don't kid yourself, this is a tough roadie for the Chiefs."

NFL championship odds: +1700

Up next: Chiefs at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

4. Minnesota Vikings (Last week: 7)

Overall record: 5-1 | Last week: Vikings won 24-16 vs. Miami Dolphins

Colin's thoughts: "I have been high on the Vikings all year. It is a skill to win close games. They're the New York Giants with better wide receiving talent, and are better and more explosive on the outside. There's not much I don't like about them. … Their only loss is at Philadelphia, a standalone game on Monday Night Football."

Up next: Cardinals at Vikings (1:00 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

3. Kansas City Chiefs (Last week: 2)

Overall record: 4-2 | Last week: Chiefs won 24-20 vs. Buffalo Bills

Colin's thoughts: "Still the No. 1 offense in the league. They lead the NFL in first downs, touchdowns, scoring, and only two teams in the league convert 50% of their first downs. Buffalo is one, and they're the other. They're fine. But here's the thing though: Mahomes, like Lamar Jackson, has struggled in the fourth quarter. Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter this year has a passer rating of 55. That is the lowest in the league. Is that because they're not giving him a running game? They're too reliant on him? They're down and he has to throw? I don't know what it is."

NFL championship odds: +800

Up next: Chiefs at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (Last week: 1)

Overall record: 6-0 | Last week: Eagles won 26-17 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Colin's thoughts: "Philadelphia leads the NFL in turnover differential. I don't think they have the firepower on either side of Buffalo, but I think they give me the exact same performance every week. Now it's usually a better first half than second, and that concerns me. … But when I watch this team, opposing quarterbacks get a 66 passer rating. Thirteen rushing touchdowns, arguably best O-line in the league, arguably first or second-best defensive line in the league — this is a real team."

NFL championship odds: +550

Up next: Steelers at Eagles (1:00 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

1. Buffalo Bills (Last Week: 3)

Overall record: 5-1 | Last week: Bills won 24-20 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Colin's thoughts: "Buffalo was favored at Kansas City — what does that tell you? Best point differential in the NFL, best knockout punch, best yardage differential, best third-down offense in the league. Listen, when you got a quarterback who is leaping over 6-foot-2 defenders on the road — they're just different. How many teams go to Kansas City and are favored? … They can play with a lead, they can play behind. Now they've added the dimension in the last few weeks of winning close games."

NFL championship odds: +650

Up next: Packers at Bills (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

