National Football League
NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Texans-Colts
National Football League

NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Texans-Colts

42 mins ago

The Houston Texans are headed to Indiana to take on the Indianapolis Colts in a Week 18 NFL matchup.

The Texans were defeated by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17, while the Colts were taken down by the New York Giants in their weekend matchup. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Texans-Colts game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: Week 18 lines

Texans at Colts (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Colts -2.5 (Colts favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Colts -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Texans +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Houston Texans
HOU
Indianapolis Colts
IND

Where do the Dallas Cowboys fall in Colin's Super Bowl Bubble?

Where do the Dallas Cowboys fall in Colin's Super Bowl Bubble?
Watch as he explains where Dallas falls in his rankings, and whether he believes in Dak Prescott's ability to make a deep playoff run.

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Ready for Davis Mills against Sam Ehlinger?

Both teams are basically starting backup quarterbacks, and it’s worth reminding you that Jonathan Taylor and Dameon Pierce are out for the season. These are two "Under" teams – they’re a combined 20-12 to the "Under" – and it’s tough envisioning lots of fireworks given the lack of offensive talent.

There’s also a very good chance Houston plays possum on Sunday. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that after watching college quarterbacks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud light it up on New Year’s Eve, the Texans got obliterated 31-3 by Jacksonville on New Year’s Day. It’s almost like management reminded everybody what’s at stake in the final games.

The Texans are so close to the No. 1 overall pick they can taste it.

Don’t overthink it.

PICK: Under 38.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Bills' Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement,’ communicating with doctors
Buffalo Bills

Bills' Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement,’ communicating with doctors

20 mins ago
How the Jaguars found themselves during early-season losing streak
National Football League

How the Jaguars found themselves during early-season losing streak

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Chiefs-Raiders
National Football League

NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Chiefs-Raiders

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Browns-Steelers
National Football League

NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Browns-Steelers

2 hours ago
As Packers spiraled, Aaron Rodgers believed. Now they can punch playoff ticket
National Football League

As Packers spiraled, Aaron Rodgers believed. Now they can punch playoff ticket

5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes