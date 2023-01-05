National Football League NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Texans-Colts 42 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Houston Texans are headed to Indiana to take on the Indianapolis Colts in a Week 18 NFL matchup.

The Texans were defeated by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17, while the Colts were taken down by the New York Giants in their weekend matchup.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Texans-Colts game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: Week 18 lines

Texans at Colts (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Colts -2.5 (Colts favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Colts -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Texans +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Where do the Dallas Cowboys fall in Colin's Super Bowl Bubble? Watch as he explains where Dallas falls in his rankings, and whether he believes in Dak Prescott's ability to make a deep playoff run.

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

Ready for Davis Mills against Sam Ehlinger?

Both teams are basically starting backup quarterbacks, and it’s worth reminding you that Jonathan Taylor and Dameon Pierce are out for the season. These are two "Under" teams – they’re a combined 20-12 to the "Under" – and it’s tough envisioning lots of fireworks given the lack of offensive talent.

There’s also a very good chance Houston plays possum on Sunday. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that after watching college quarterbacks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud light it up on New Year’s Eve, the Texans got obliterated 31-3 by Jacksonville on New Year’s Day. It’s almost like management reminded everybody what’s at stake in the final games.

The Texans are so close to the No. 1 overall pick they can taste it.

Don’t overthink it.

PICK: Under 38.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more