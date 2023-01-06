National Football League NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Ravens-Bengals 41 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Baltimore Ravens are heading to Ohio to square off against the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 18 NFL matchup.

The Ravens were defeated by the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17, while the Bengals' game against the Buffalo Bills has been canceled.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Ravens-Bengals game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and insights (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: Week 18 lines

Ravens at Bengals (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -9.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Ravens cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Ravens +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Is Lamar Jackson's contact an issue for Ravens? Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman discuss whether Lamar's contract is an issue for Baltimore.

Insights from FOX Sports Gambling Expert Warren Sharp:

This game likely does not see any team rest their starters, but there is an interesting dilemma.

The below assumes the NFL does not resume the Bengals vs. Bills game and simply uses win percentage to seed the teams for the AFC playoffs.

If the Bills beat the Patriots to earn the 2-seed, that locks the Bengals into the 3-seed, regardless of the result of this game.

And in a unique situation, the Bengals, as the 3-seed, would then face the Ravens in the first round of the playoffs, who would be the 6-seed.

(Note that the only way the above scenario does not occur would be a Ravens win paired with a Chargers loss.)

So these teams potentially will play this week and again next week.

It would be an odd situation, to be certain, and would likely cause both teams to make some adjustments to their strategy, understanding that revealing too much of their best game plan would allow their opponent to make adjustments for the playoff game.

These two teams met earlier this season in a 19-17 Ravens victory in Baltimore. The game was a huge revenge spot for the Ravens, who had allowed 41 points in blowout losses to the Bengals in both games in 2021.

If there is a chance that either team decides to bottle up their offensive game plan in some capacity, a look to the Under might be attractive.

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more