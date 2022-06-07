National Football League NFL odds: Pick for Comeback Player of the Year 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Everybody loves a comeback story. So who do you have to win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year?

If you're looking for a favorite, look south – the top three betting favorites play for teams in the NFC and AFC South Divisions.

Here's everything you need to know about the odds for NFL Comeback Player of the Year (with odds via FOX Bet). For more NFL odds, check out the title odds for the upcoming season at FOX Bet.

Week 8 wreaked havoc on some NFL stars last season.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is the betting favorite to win the award at +300.

Henry broke the bottom portion of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot during the 34-31 overtime win over Indianapolis in Week 8 last season. Henry sat out the remaining nine games of the regular season but returned for the 19-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals during the divisional round. Henry had 20 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown.

New Orleans Saints teammates, quarterback Jameis Winston (+700) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (+800), are the next two betting favorites.

Winston suffered season-ending injuries to his ACL and MCL in the 36-27 win over Tampa Bay in Week 8.

Thomas, the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year in 2019, did not play last season because of an ankle injury. Thomas was limited to seven regular-season games in 2020 because of his ankle but played in two postseason games.

FOX Bet sports trader Dylan Brossman said he's keeping an eye on the Carolina Panthers' versatile running back Christian McCaffrey.

An All-Pro player after the 2019 season, McCaffrey accounted for more than 100 yards of offense in the first two games last season, but suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3, followed by a season-ending ankle injury in Week 12.

"McCaffrey has played just 10 games combined in his last two seasons, but in the three years prior, he played all 16 games each year," Brossman said. "Entering his sixth year, I expect McCaffrey to have a strong bounce-back season and put up numbers on the ground and through the air."

In 2019, McCaffrey became the third player in NFL history to have 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards.

Six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack suffered a foot injury during Week 3 last season but played four more games before having season-ending surgery.

Brossman is intrigued by Mack joining the San Diego Chargers. Mack was traded by the Bears in March for a second-round pick.

"Mack only missed two games total in his seven seasons prior to last season, so I do not expect him to miss time again due to injury," Brossman said. "Not only will Mack be part of a better team in 2022, but the Chargers will certainly demand more national attention than the Bears.

"If Mack can once again put-up double-digit sacks (he last did so when he had 12.5 in 2018), expect his name to be on the shortlist for comeback player of the year."

PICK: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (+1200 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $130 total) to win comeback player

LONG-SHOT PICK: Chargers LB Khalil Mack (+2500 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $260 total) to win comeback player

Here's a look at the odds for 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year *:

Derrick Henry, Titans +300 (bet $10 to win $40)

Jameis Winston, Saints +700 (bet $10 to win $80)

Michael Thomas, Saints +800 (bet $10 to win $90)

Daniel Jones, Giants +900 (bet $10 to win $100)

Christian McCaffrey, Panthers +1200 (bet $10 to win $130)

JK Dobbins, Ravens +1300 (bet $10 to win $140)

Mitchell Trubisky, Steelers +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Deshaun Watson, Browns +1400 (bet $10 to win $150)

Marcus Mariota, Falcons +1500 (bet $10 to win $160)

Chris Godwin, Buccaneers +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)

Allen Robinson II, Rams +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)

Travis Etienne, Jaguars +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)

Cam Akers, Rams +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)

Odell Beckham Jr., free agent +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)

Chase Young, Commanders +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)

Danielle Hunter, Vikings +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)

Khalil Mack, Chargers +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Baker Mayfield, Browns +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Marcus Peters, Ravens +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)

Carl Lawson, Jets +3000 (bet $10 to win $310)

Robert Woods, Titans +3000 (bet $10 to win $310)

DJ Chark, Lions +3000 (bet $10 to win $310)

J.J. Watt, Cardinals +3500 (bet $10 to win $360)

Tre'Davious White, Bills +3500 (bet $10 to win $360)

Raheem Mostert, Dolphins +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Drew Lock, Seahawks +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Jaycee Horn, Panthers +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

David Bakhtiari, Packers +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Marlon Humphrey, Ravens +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)

Gus Edwards, Ravens +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Chris Carson, Seahawks +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Will Fuller, free agent +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Maxx Williams, Cardinals +6000 (bet $10 to win $610)

James White, Patriots +6000 (bet $10 to win $610)

Blake Martinez, Giants +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Darrell Henderson Jr., Rams +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Dan Arnold, Jaguars +6600 (bet $10 to win $670)

Jeff Okudah, Lions +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Ronnie Stanley, Ravens +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Brandon Graham, Eagles +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010)

* = as of 6/7/2022

Looking at betting trends for the award, 10 of past 14 winners were quarterbacks and 13 of the past 14 were offensive players (Chiefs safety Eric Berry was the exception in 2015).

Here are the Comeback Players of the Year winners since 2010:

2021 Joe Burrow, Bengals QB

2020 Alex Smith, WFT QB

2019 Ryan Tannehill, TItans QB

2018 Andrew Luck, Colts QB

2017 Keenan Allen, Chargers WR

2016 Jordy Nelson, Packers WR

2015 Eric Berry, Chiefs S

2014 Rob Gronkowski, Patriots TE

2013 Philip Rivers, Chargers QB

2012 Peyton Manning, Broncos QB

2011 Matthew Stafford, Lions QB

2010 Michael Vick, Eagles QB

So who do you have to win Comeback Player of the Year? For this and other NFL wagers, head on over to FOX Bet.

