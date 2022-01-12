National Football League NFL odds: How to bet Cardinals-Rams, point spread, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, after battling for the NFC West Division championship until the end of the regular season, meet in the Super Wild Card Weekend on Monday night.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Monday night's matchup between the Cardinals and Rams — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Rams -4 (Rams favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Rams -200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Cardinals +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Team Betting Trends

The Cardinals were 10-7 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Rams were 8-9 ATS this season.

The Cardinals hit the over in the over/under (O/U) eight times in 17 games this season. The Rams were 9-7-1 on the O/U this season.

The Cardinals are 8-1 ATS in their past nine road games. The Rams have hit the under in the O/U four times in their past five home games.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd

"Two things in this division you do. You take (Kyle) Shanahan over (Sean) McVay and McVay over (Kliff) Kingsbury. Every time I've watched them play, McVay is just a chess move ahead of Kingsbury.

"The Rams are a team that usually bounces back with a strong performance after a bad game. Their run game is strong now with Cam Akers and Sony Michel. I think we are going to see the best of the Rams moving forward and I think we are going to see the Rams in the NFC Championship Game."

FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre

"This is the first game I bet. I took the Rams big. I just think McVay owns Kingsbury and down the stretch, this Arizona offense looked terrible without ‘Nuk’ Hopkins (DeAndre Hopkins)."

PICK: Rams (-4 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 4 points

Other Things To Know

The Cardinals seemed well on their way to the NFC West title after a 7-0 start but stumbled down the stretch, losing four of their past five games, including a 30-23 home defeat to the Rams on Dec. 13. Arizona beat the Rams 37-20 on the road on Oct. 3.

The Rams lead the all-time series 46-39-2, having won nine of the previous 10 contests.

The Cardinals will be without star wide receiver Hopkins, who is on injured reserve with a knee injury. Hopkins last played in the loss to the Rams in mid-December. That game was the start of the four losses in five games skid.

Hopkins has 42 catches for 572 yards (13.6 yards per catch) and eight touchdowns in 10 games.

Quarterback Kyler Murray, the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, is 333-for-481 passing (69.2%, second in the NFL) for 3,787 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Murray is third on the Cardinals in rushing with 423 yards on 88 carries (4.8 yards per carry) with five touchdowns.

James Conner leads Arizona in rushing with 752 yards on 202 carries (3.7 yards per carry) with 15 touchdowns but has been hobbled of late with heel and rib injuries.

Christian Kirk leads the Cardinals in receiving yards with 982 on 77 catches (12.8 yards per catch) with five touchdowns.

The Cardinals hope that pass-rusher J.J. Watt can practice this week. Watt hasn't played since sustaining a shoulder injury during the Cardinals' 31-5 win over the Houston Texans (Watt's former team) on Oct, 24.

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is having one of the best seasons for a receiver in NFL history. Kupp has 145 receptions for 1,947 yards (13.4 yards per reception) with 16 touchdowns.

Kupp is the fourth player since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970 to lead the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns in the same season.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, the top pick 10 years before Murray, is 404-for-601 passing (67.2%) for 4,886 yards, 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Stafford is second in the league in passing TDs and third in passing yards but has struggled of late, throwing seven interceptions over his past three games.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey lead the Rams on defense.

Donald is tied for seventh in the league in sacks with 12.5 – he is the only interior defensive lineman to rank in the top 14 in sacks. Ramsey is tied for 12th in interceptions with four.

