National Football League Nick Wright names Patrick Mahomes 'King' of the QBs after Week 12 victory Updated Nov. 29, 2023 11:20 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback standard — at least in the eyes of " First Things First " host Nick Wright .

In another addition of "Mahomes Mountain" — Wright's weekly quarterback ranking system — the Kansas City Chiefs QB once again sat atop his namesake pyramid after leading his team to their eighth victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The two-time Super Bowl champ earned himself AFC offensive player of the week honors after his performance, going 27-of-34 for 298 yards and two touchdowns, which helped Kansas City to a 31-17 win.

Patrick Mahomes tops Mahomes Mountain (Nick's QB Tiers) thru Week 12

The 28-year-old five-time Pro Bowler helped his team overcome an early 14-0 deficit in true Mahomes style, which, according to Wright, is just what he does.

"It goes without saying: The king himself, once again, sees his team needs him and comes through as he nearly always does," Wright said. "Another brilliant game by the best quarterback we have ever seen."

As expected, the "Mountain" saw new additions and demotions this week as a few players impressed Wright by stepping up, while others got a Wright-ful demotion, including Atlanta Falcons' QB Desmond Ridder.

Steelers' QB Kenny Pickett was a new addition this week following his 278-yard passing game on Sunday that secured a 16-10 win at Cincinnati.

"Kenny Pickett! Shout out to you, buddy! Maybe it was all Matt Canada's fault," Wright said as he poked fun at the recent firing of Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator.

Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell also joined Pickett on the seventh and lowest tier, but with a stern warning from Wright.

"Wildest guy Sam Howell, about to join wildest other guy Mac Jones off the mountain, entirely. Passing yards be damned. The guy just can't stop turning the ball over."

Here is how the rest of Wright's quarterback tiers on Mahomes Mountain shook out after Week 12:

Tier 1: Patrick Mahomes

Tier 2: Dak Prescott , Jalen Hurts

Tier 3: Trevor Lawrence , C.J. Stroud , Lamar Jackson

Tier 4: Caleb Williams , Tua Tagovailoa , Josh Allen , Justin Herbert

Tier 5: Jared Goff , Russell Wilson , Brock Purdy , Matthew Stafford , Kyler Murray

Tier 6: Geno Smith , Baker Mayfield , Joshua Dobbs, Jordan Love , Justin Fields , Aidan O'Connell

Tier 7: Kenny Pickett, Sam Howell , Derek Carr , Will Levis, Gardner Minshew , Tommy DeVito, Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Tier 8 "Fell off the mountain": Desmond Ridder

Tier 9 "Still off the mountain": Mac Jones, Tim Boyle, Jake Browning, Bryce Young

