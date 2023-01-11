NFLPA unveils first-ever Players' All-Pro team; who did players choose?
The end of another NFL season means another batch of NFL awards lists from analysts who watched and studied the league all year long, not to mention the Pro Bowl itself.
[NFL poll: Expert picks for MVP, DPOY, Super Bowl and other awards]
But this year, there is a new list — the NFL Players' Association's "Players' All-Pro Team" — the first time an all-pro team has been elected exclusively via the votes of the players themselves.
"Players vote for the Pro Bowl, but only get 1/3 of the say," said NFLPA president J.C. Tretter in a statement. "The ‘NFL Top 100’ is another list where we have input, but the setup is flawed because it compares players in a way that belies the sport and players do not really take it seriously… The Players’ All-Pro is the only team voted on exclusively by players, in a way that makes the most sense to the game of football — and the response from our membership has been tremendous."
There are some stipulations. According to the NFLPA, players could not vote for themselves or their teammates. Instead, they could only vote for memberships of their own position groups and the position groups they line up against.
For instance, a wide receiver could vote for other wide receivers as well as cornerback and safeties, while a center could vote for other centers, nose tackles, interior defensive linemen and off-ball linebackers.
Players were also ineligible to receive votes if they missed more than four games as of Week 15.
So without further ado, here is the inaugural NFLPA Players' All-Pro team.
OFFENSE
- QB: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
- TE: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
- WR: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
- WR: Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
- RB: Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
- FB: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers
- LT: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
- LG: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns
- RT: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
- RG: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
- C: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
DEFENSE
- Interior DL: Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
- Interior DL: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
- EDGE: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
- EDGE: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
- NT: Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
- Off-ball LB: Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens
- Off-ball LB: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
- FS: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers
- SS: Derwin James Jr., Los Angeles Chargers
- CB: Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos
- CS: Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles
SPECIAL TEAMS
- K: Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks
- P: Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs
- PR: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys
- KR: Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons
- Core Teamer: Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders
- Core Teamer: Justin Hardee, New York Jets
- LS: Morgan Cox, Tennessee Titans
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- 2022-23 NFL playoff picture: Which teams are in
- NFL mock draft: Alabama players go 1-2 as top 18 order is set
- Has Packers legend Aaron Rodgers walked off Lambeau Field for the last time?
- Ranking all 14 NFL playoff teams as Super Bowl contenders
- Can Dak Prescott, Cowboys turn the page after deflating loss?
- Why you shouldn't bet against a Georgia three-peat next year
- Baseball Hall of Fame voting: Pedro Moura unveils his ballot
- LeBron James record tracker: How far is he from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?
- How Pele brought the beautiful game to the United States
- NFL wild-card weekend odds: Lines for every playoff matchup