NFLPA unveils first-ever Players' All-Pro team; who did players choose?
NFLPA unveils first-ever Players' All-Pro team; who did players choose?

40 mins ago

The end of another NFL season means another batch of NFL awards lists from analysts who watched and studied the league all year long, not to mention the Pro Bowl itself. 

[NFL poll: Expert picks for MVP, DPOY, Super Bowl and other awards]

But this year, there is a new list — the NFL Players' Association's "Players' All-Pro Team" — the first time an all-pro team has been elected exclusively via the votes of the players themselves.

"Players vote for the Pro Bowl, but only get 1/3 of the say," said NFLPA president J.C. Tretter in a statement. "The ‘NFL Top 100’ is another list where we have input, but the setup is flawed because it compares players in a way that belies the sport and players do not really take it seriously… The Players’ All-Pro is the only team voted on exclusively by players, in a way that makes the most sense to the game of football — and the response from our membership has been tremendous."

There are some stipulations. According to the NFLPA, players could not vote for themselves or their teammates. Instead, they could only vote for memberships of their own position groups and the position groups they line up against. 

For instance, a wide receiver could vote for other wide receivers as well as cornerback and safeties, while a center could vote for other centers, nose tackles, interior defensive linemen and off-ball linebackers. 

Players were also ineligible to receive votes if they missed more than four games as of Week 15.

So without further ado, here is the inaugural NFLPA Players' All-Pro team.

OFFENSE

Is Patrick Mahomes the clear favorite for the 2022 NFL MVP award?

Is Patrick Mahomes the clear favorite for the 2022 NFL MVP award?
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss what a second MVP award would mean for Patrick Mahomes’ legacy.

DEFENSE

Ravens invest in LB Roquan Smith, Lamar Jackson still sidelined

Ravens invest in LB Roquan Smith, Lamar Jackson still sidelined
The Baltimore Ravens signed LB Roquan Smith to a 5yr $100M deal, and maybe that sends the wrong message to Lamar Jackson.

SPECIAL TEAMS

