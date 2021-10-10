National Football League NFL Week 5 Top Plays: Chargers outscore Browns, Packers kick past Bengals 2 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 5 of the NFL season featured a high-scoring affair in Southern California, the Cardinals remaining the league's only unbeaten team and missed kicks aplenty.

Sunday's highlight was the Los Angeles Chargers' wild 47-42 victory over the Cleveland Browns, in which the two teams combined for an incredible 41 fourth-quarter points.

In a game that featured five missed kicks down the stretch, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers survived an overtime thriller in Cincinnati against Joe Burrow and the Bengals , winning 25-22.

In Arizona, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals improved to 5-0, holding on for a 17-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in rookie QB Trey Lance's first NFL start.

The night game was a showdown between Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs , delayed due to inclement weather.

Here are the top moments from Sunday's action-packed slate.

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Allen on the run

On the Bills' opening drive, Josh Allen played the role of running back, rushing for 42 yards and a touchdown to put Buffalo ahead 7-3.

Mahomes magic

Patrick Mahomes on the move is a dangerous quarterback.

Mahomes on the move in the red zone is usually a recipe for points, as evidenced by this passing touchdown to Byron Pringle to give the Chiefs the lead.

Through the air

Allen burned the Chiefs with his legs for a touchdown in the first quarter, and in the second quarter, he made them pay with his arm on a touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders.

Allen connected with tight end Dawson Knox later in the quarter to extend the Bills' lead to 14.

Weather delay

With lightning in the area of Arrowhead Stadium, the second half of the game was postponed.

Snowball effect

Positive plays were few and far between for the Chiefs in the first half, and to start off the second half when Micah Hyde intercepted Mahomes.

Hyde returned the interception for a touchdown to give the Bills a 31-13 lead.

Los Angeles Chargers 47, Cleveland Browns 42

Hollywood swingin'

Rashard "Hollywood" Higgins gave the Browns the lead against the Chargers with a 7-yard receiving touchdown in the second quarter.

Bolt of lightning

The Chargers quickly regained the lead, thanks to a 72-yard bomb from Justin Herbert to Mike Williams.

House call

There was no better way for the Browns to start the third quarter than with a 52-yard rushing touchdown from Nick Chubb.

Change of pace

Herbert is known for his arm, but he was able to score a touchdown against the Browns using his legs on this one.

Mounting a comeback

The Chargers trailed 27-13 early in the second half, but their defense stiffened, their offense continued to provide big plays by way of the Herbert-to-Williams connection, and they took a 28-27 lead in the fourth quarter.

Not so fast

The Chargers' big play was followed by a huge one from the Browns, with Baker Mayfield finding David Njoku for a 71-yard touchdown to reclaim the lead.

Back-and-forth affair

The Chargers and Browns traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter, with both teams responding to the others' counterpunches.

The action never stopped, with the Chargers once again responding to bring the score to 42-41.

But a missed extra-point attempt by Tristan Vizcaino prevented the Chargers from tying the game.

Ahead for good

The Chargers' defense was finally able to get a stop in the fourth quarter, which led to L.A. scoring the go-ahead touchdown on the next drive, taking a 47-42 lead.

It proved to be enough for the win.

Arizona Cardinals 17, San Francisco 49ers 10

Moving quickly

Trey Lance got his first career start against the Cardinals, and on the first snap, he showed off how dynamic he can be with his legs.

Detour

Lance's first possession as a starter included a road bump, as he was intercepted by Cardinals safety Budda Baker.

That interception led to a James Conner rushing touchdown.

Simply amazing

Kyler Murray is must-see TV, and plays such as this one show why.

Hands-on approach

There are few receivers, if any, who have a better pair of hands than Deandre Hopkins. Those hands were on full display on this circus catch down the sideline.

Later in the fourth quarter, Hopkins made a TD grab to extend the Cardinals' lead.

Dallas Cowboys 44, New York Giants 20

Hands team

The Giants' defense made its presence felt early with an early interception of Dak Prescott to get the game started.

Lamb gets loose

There was no covering CeeDee Lamb on this touchdown, which gave the Cowboys a 10-3 lead over the Giants.

Tie game

Fourth-and-goal, no problem for the Giants.

A rushing touchdown from Devontae Booker tied the score at 10-10.

Trick or treat

The Cowboys were in the Halloween spirit against the Giants, pulling out the trick plays to build a 24-13 lead.

This touchdown was followed up by Trevon Diggs recording his NFL-leading sixth interception of the season.

Closing the door

The Cowboys put an exclamation point on the dominant victory with an interception returned for a touchdown to propel them to a 4-1 record on the season.

Chicago Bears 20, Las Vegas Raiders 9

For the very first time

Justin Fields threw his first career passing touchdown.

Bear down

The Chicago defense didn't give an inch to the Raiders through the first three quarters, forcing turnovers like this interception

Atlanta Falcons 27, New York Jets 20

Mind the gap!

The Falcons sported a 20-3 advantage at halftime, but Zach Wilson and the Jets made it a game late over in London.

Michael Carter barreled in for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to make it 20-15, then Wilson found Jamison Crowder on the two-point conversion to cut it to 20-17.

Going up

That Jets TD seemed to wake up Matt Ryan and Atlanta's offense, as he connected with rookie tight end Kyle Pitts on a deep pass en route to a touchdown on their very next possession.

The Falcons went 80 yards on that touchdown drive, carrying Atlanta to their first international win.

Green Bay Packers 25, Cincinnati Bengals 22

A-Rod to AJ

AJ Dillon hauled in his first TD pass for the Pack.

Record-setter

No biggie, just Aaron Rodgers doing Aaron Rodgers things.

Chase me if you can

This duo is getting scary.

Cincy crept within two on this 70-yard bomb. The Bengals trailed 16-14 at the midway point.

Come on back

Joe Mixon made 'em miss on this TD score …

… before Joe Burrow connected with Tee Higgins for two, to tie the score at 22-22.

Both kickers missed two consecutive potential game-winning kicks, before Mason Crosby finally converted one to seal it for the Pack in OT.

Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Denver Broncos 19

Not so fast

Don't write off Big Ben just yet. He can still drop dimes when need be.

Top floor

Najee Harris showed his verticality with this leap to glory. It gave Pittsburgh a 17-6 advantage.

Ben 10

Roethlisberger found Chase Claypool on another dime, resulting in 10 fingers toward the sky from the refs.

Perfect timing

Teddy B & Co. did what they could to draw even on a fourth quarter drive, but the Steelers D forced his first INT of the season.

Philadelphia Eagles 21, Carolina Panthers 18

Fly, Darius, fly!

Darius Slay got up for this pick, his first of the year!

Revenge ploy

Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard paid Slay back with this vicious stiff arm on the next possession.

In for 6

Sam Darnold found Tommy Tremble on this short hook-up for the game's first TD.

Put a hurting on 'em

Jalen Hurts capped off the big drive with this charge up the middle.

Big flex

Hurts continued to inflict damage on Carolina's defense.

And it was Philly's defense that came up with the decisive takeaway.

Minnesota Vikings 19, Detroit Lions 17

Get in there!

Alexander Mattison plowed his way into the end zone on this reception … with the help of a few teammates.

The score put Minnesota up 13-3, and the Vikings took a 13-6 lead into the half.

Swift for six!

It remained a close affair until late in the fourth, but Detroit came up with a huge fumble recovery, which paved the way for D'Andre Swift to do this:

The Lions converted on a wild two-point conversion to take a 17-16 lead.

Walk it off

Kirk Cousins moved the Vikes into field-goal position, and kicker Greg Joseph sliced in the game-winner on a 54-yarder.

New Orleans Saints 33, Washington Football Team 22

The deep ball

If there is one thing Jameis Winston can do arguably as well as Drew Brees, it's the deep ball, evidenced by this bomb to Deonte Harris.

Chase is here!

Finally!

There goes that man

Alvin Kamara got in on the scoring on this speedy scamper.

A prayer answered!

Nothing more need be said.

New England Patriots 25, Houston Texans 22

Where you goin', Mac?

"Just getting out of the way. Don't mind me."

Run of the mill

Davis Mills hit Chris Moore, who made this amazing catch and run for 67 yards to find pay dirt.

Houston led 15-9 at the half.

Is that a flea?

Houston got a little tricky in the second half, unleashing this flea-flicker for six.

Last laugh

New England sparked a furious comeback in the second half.

The Pats got special teams contributions …

… before running roughshod on the Texans' secondary.

And Nick Folk capped things off with a clutch FG.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 45, Miami Dolphins 17

Stick the landing …

… next time, Gio.

Floatin' it in

The Fins answered on a Jacoby Brissett TD throw to Myles Gaskin.

AB to the house

Oh hey, Antonio Brown.

AB flew to the end zone for the score, giving Tampa Bay a 17-10 advantage.

Terrific Tom

The second half was all Tampa.

Tom Brady uncorked several TD passes, notching five on the day.

Tennessee Titans 37, Jacksonville Jaguars 19

Scoop first, score second

The Jags have been a turnover machine all season, and that theme held true early in the game against Tennessee.

Scramble package

Ryan Tannehill and the Titans' offense were humming. He made things happen on this scramble TD to MyCole Pruitt.

King me

Derrick Henry would not be denied, and found the end zone three times for the Titans' offense.

