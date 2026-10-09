National Football League
NFL schedule week 5
National Football League

NFL Week 5 Schedule: How to Watch, TV Channels, Streaming, Game Previews

Published Oct. 9, 2026 2:50 p.m. ET

Week 5 of the NFL regular season runs from Thursday, Oct. 8 through Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, and includes an International Series game in London, with the Eagles and Jaguars meeting at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. FOX carries six games this week, including a four-game window at 1 p.m. ET and a two-game window at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Below is the complete Week 5 schedule with kickoff times and TV networks, followed by previews of the biggest matchups and everything you need to know about how to watch.

NFL Week 5 Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 8

Sunday, Oct. 11

Monday, Oct. 12

Four FOX games share the 1 p.m. ET window and two share the 4:25 p.m. ET window. The Eagles-Jaguars game in London kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET as part of the NFL's International Series.

NFL Week 5 Game Previews

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

The Bengals are 2-2, while the Dolphins are 0-4. Miami looks for its first win of the season at home against a Cincinnati team that sits at .500.

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

The Vikings are 4-0 after their win over Miami on Sunday. They head to New Orleans to face the Saints inside the Superdome.

New York Giants at Washington Commanders

The Giants are 3-1, while the Commanders are 1-3. New York looks to build on its winning record against a Washington team trying to turn its season around.

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

The Bears are 3-1, while the Packers are 2-2. This NFC North rivalry game takes place at Lambeau Field.

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals

The Lions are 2-2, while the Cardinals are 1-3. Arizona looks for its second win of the season at home against Detroit.

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

The 49ers are 4-0, while the Seahawks are 3-1. This NFC West matchup pits the 4-0 49ers against a 3-1 Seattle team.

Want to watch every FOX game the rest of the season? Sign up for FOX One to stream every FOX NFL broadcast, including all six Week 5 games above, right from your phone, tablet or connected TV.

Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Eagles and Jaguars meet in London as part of the NFL's International Series. The Eagles are 2-2 and the Jaguars are 3-1, with an early-morning kickoff on NFL Network.

Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons

  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026
  • Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • TV: NBC, Peacock
  • Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

The Ravens are 3-1 and visit the Falcons on Sunday Night Football. Atlanta's record heading into this game was not yet final as of this writing, because the Falcons play their Week 4 game on Monday night.

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

The Bills are 3-1, while the Rams are 2-2. Buffalo travels to SoFi Stadium to close out the Week 5 slate on Monday Night Football.

How to Watch NFL Week 5

FOX has six games in Week 5, including a four-game window at 1 p.m. ET and a two-game window at 4:25 p.m. ET. Because multiple FOX games overlap in each window, the exact matchup available in your market depends on your local broadcast map, so check local listings before kickoff.

The Thursday night game between the Buccaneers and Cowboys airs exclusively on Prime Video. The Eagles-Jaguars International Series game from London airs on NFL Network at 9:30 a.m. ET. CBS carries five Sunday games, including the Broncos-Chargers game at 4:05 p.m. ET. The Ravens-Falcons Sunday night game airs on NBC and streams on Peacock. The Monday night Bills-Rams game airs on ABC and ESPN.

More NFL Coverage This Week

Catch up on the latest from around the league before Week 5 kicks off Thursday night.

Week 5 brings an International Series game in London, a Vikings team looking to stay unbeaten and a 49ers-Seahawks matchup between a 4-0 team and a 3-1 team. Check the schedule above for exact kickoff times and TV channels, and check back throughout the week for more NFL coverage on FOX Sports.

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