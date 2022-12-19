National Football League
NFL Week 15 top plays: Rams facing Packers on Monday Night Football
1 hour ago

Week 15 of the NFL season comes to a close with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers playing host to the Baker Mayfield-led Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football.

The Rams are aiming to keep the momentum going after a wild last-second win over Las Vegas last week, but they'll have their work cut out for them in this classic cold-weather game. 

The Rams haven’t played in temperatures this low in three decades. Their last game with a kickoff temperature of 20 or colder was in 1992 — a loss to Green Bay when it was 11 degrees with a wind chill of -4, per Sports Illustrated.

The Monday night forecast is mostly cloudy with scattered flurries and has a kickoff temperature of 18 degrees. In games with a kickoff temperature of 32 degrees or colder, Rodgers is 29-11, while he's just 4-4 when it’s 15 degrees or colder.

Rodgers is looking for his ninth consecutive win on Monday Night Football, which would tie Drew Brees and Joe Montana for the third-longest all-time streak by a starting QB (nine wins). 

Here are the top plays!

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

Packers get early FG

After Los Angeles punted on the opening possession of the game, Green Bay took the ball into the red zone. However, Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd came up with a third down sack, forcing the Packers to kick a field goal.

Ouch!

After forcing another punt, the Packers got the ball into Rams territory, but then disaster struck. On first-and-10, Rodgers was unable to connect with wide receiver Allen Lazard and was intercepted by safety Taylor Rapp, who ran the ball back to the Rams' 32-yard line.

The Rams turned the turnover into a field goal.

Pregame scene

Stay tuned for updates!

