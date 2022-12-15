National Football League
NFL Week 15 highlights: Purdy, 49ers top Seahawks to clinch NFC West
1 hour ago

Brock Purdy threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns in his second NFL start to lead the San Francisco 49ers to an impressive 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

With the victory, the 49ers improved to 10-4 and clinched the NFC West title.

Here are the highlights!

San Francisco 49ers 21, Seattle Seahawks 13

Run CMC!

San Francisco's offensive line opened up a huge hole for Christian McCaffrey, who ran up the middle for a 23-yard gain.

Kittle up the middle

Third-string quarterback … no problem. Purdy faked one throw, faked another, and then found George Kittle over the middle for a picture-perfect 28-yard touchdown to give the 49ers an early 7-0 lead.

Hit stick!

The Seahawks added a field goal and were looking to put together a drive before halftime. Geno Smith connected with Travis Homer on a short pass, but San Francisco's Dre Greenlaw and Jimmie Ward combined to make huge hit, which forced the ball loose.

Taking advantage of the turnover

The 49ers capitalized on the turnover, as McCaffrey scored on a 2-yard run, giving San Francisco a 14-3 lead before the half.

Kittle strikes again

The Purdy-Kittle connection is for real. The rookie QB connected with Kittle for a huge 54-yard touchdown, giving the 49ers a 21-3 advantage.

New NFL leader in sacks!

Nick Bosa entered Thursday night's game tied for the league lead in sacks. The 49ers' dominant pass-rusher got to Smith midway through the third quarter to give him 15.5 on the season, overtaking New England's Matthew Judon in the process.

One-possession game

Smith dropped back and found tight end Noah Fant for a 10-yard touchdown with 3:35 remaining in the game. The Seahawks' first TD of the night made it 21-13.

Looking to seal the deal

Facing a third-and-1 with 2:42 remaining, Purdy rolled out to his right and ran for a huge first down, which helped the 49ers seal the victory.

