National Football League NFL Week 11 top viral moments: Jimmy Johnson, C.J. Stroud, star WRs, more Published Nov. 19, 2023 3:02 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 11 is here and with it, some pivotal divisional games!

The Bears and Lions face off in the early slate, as do the Giants and the Commanders. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys look to keep up their torrid play against the one-win Panthers in Carolina and Justin Herbert and the Chargers head to Green Bay in a desperate bid for a bounce-back win against the Packers.

Later, the 49ers host the Buccaneers while the Rams face the Seahawks and the Jets head to Buffalo to play the Bills some must-win games.

Here is what social media is buzzing about on a high-stakes NFL Sunday!

ADVERTISEMENT

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Cowboys Nation reacts to Jimmy Johnson news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has officially announced that his longtime friend and former two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach, NFL on FOX's own Jimmy Johnson, is finally set to be inducted into the team's ring of honor on Dec. 30.

It's a long-awaited moment for Cowboys fans and for Johnson, who exited the team in 1994 amid a deteriorating relationship with Jones. The two former University of Arkansas teammates have since patched up their relationship, however, and their announcement today brought jubilation to Cowboys fans who had long been awaiting this moment — including one of Johnson's former Cowboys players, Nate Newton.

New York Giants at Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Tommy DeVito balling for Giants?

New York's undrafted third-string quarterback, pressed into action because of injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, has the Giants up early over Washington — and turning heads across the NFL.

Fight!!!

Some extracurricular activities took place late in the first half between these two NFC East rivals.

It's a Love Story!

Travis Kelce does not play until Monday night, but Kayvon Thibodeaux seems to be channeling the end of Taylor Swift's breakout hit song with this celebration.

Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Lambeau Leap!

The Packers may have a new look this year, but their most famous post-touchdown tradition endures.

Meet Stone Smartt!

The Chargers receiver is putting his name out there after torching Green Bay's secondary with a first-half touchdown.

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

The St. Brown Bowl!

The parents of Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown are in attendance as their sons face off.

Take that, bro!

Social media — and Amon-Ra's parents — loved his incredible touchdown catch near the end of the first half.

Starting to think this fan may not be an actual lion…

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams are dueling!

Two of the best wide receivers in the NFL are living up to the hype, and social media is loving it — though Hill and star rookie running back DeVon Achane exited with first-half injuries.

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans

Kyler Murray, C.J. Stroud both showing out

The Texans rookie continues to prove he's a star in the NFL, while the Cardinals veteran is reminding people who may have forgotten about what he can do when he was sidelined with an ACL tear.

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

History for "The Prince"

Nick Wright's second-favorite quarterback is having one of his best games of the season as he hits a major milestone.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

What does Jaylen Warren tell us about NFL running backs?

"NFL on FOX Podcast" host David Helman has an idea.

Coming up:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Stay tuned for updates!

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Stay tuned for updates!

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

Stay tuned for updates!

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share