National Football League NFL uniforms: Saints win fan vote for best look in the league Updated Oct. 8, 2024 9:54 a.m. ET

Another title is heading to the Big Easy.

The New Orleans Saints have won FOX Sports' NFL uniform contest, giving them the bragging rights for having the best uniforms in the NFL.

New Orleans' win in the Super Bowl round of voting was quite decisive, too. The Saints' uniforms earned 64% of the vote in their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (36%), making it a much easier victory than the one it had to win Super Bowl XLIV in the 2009 season.

The championship round win was the Saints' most decisive victory in the tournament, which was determined by fan voting. They earned 45% of the vote in the divisional round voting, defeating the second-place Atlanta Falcons by 20%. The 20% difference was the largest victory by any of the eight winners in the divisional round.

In the conference round, the Saints had a closer victory. They defeated the Minnesota Vikings' uniforms by 4%, winning 44% to 40%, for the best look in the NFC.

In an age where it feels like many teams are switching their uniform set every handful of seasons, the Saints' classical look prevailed. Their logo and uniform have largely remained the same since the franchise's inception in 1967, making very minor tweaks over the last 57 years.

The Saints' fleur-de-lis logo is recognizable among all NFL fans, which is a symbol of the City of New Orleans. That logo has been plastered on the Saints' golden helmets for decades.

As for the uniforms, the Saints are one of the few teams in the league that rarely employs an alternate look. Instead, they stick with their black jerseys for home games and white jerseys for away games. Their home black jerseys have old gold numbers and nameplates while their away white jerseys have black numbers and nameplates. The Saints also primarily wear old gold pants, no matter where the game is played.

Teams with uniforms that have a more classical look seemed to fare better than teams with newer looks. While the Chargers started wearing the uniforms they wear now in 2020, the look is an updated version of the uniforms the franchise wore in their early seasons in the 1960s.

Of the eight teams that won in the divisional round, the Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans were the only teams who introduced new uniforms since 2020. However, the new uniforms the Bengals released in 2021 had very slight modifications from the uniforms they began wearing in 2004. The Texans released their new uniforms over the 2024 offseason.

Speaking of teams with new uniforms, the Denver Broncos' uniforms were among the least popular looks in the vote. Denver, who unveiled new uniforms over the offseason, received just 8% of the vote in the AFC West poll. The only team with a smaller percentage share in the divisional round of voting was the Cleveland Browns, who received just 6% of the vote in the AFC North poll. There won't be any draft compensation in the uniform draft coming the Broncos or Browns' way, though.

Over the 11 polls conducted, there were over 110,000 votes cast throughout the tournament. We thank you, the readers, after three weeks of voting to hand the Saints the crown for the best uniforms in the NFL as New Orleans has another football title to celebrate.

Coincidentally, New Orleans will also be the host for this season's Super Bowl, which airs on FOX on Feb. 9 .

