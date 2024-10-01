National Football League NFL uniforms: Who has the best look in the league? Updated Oct. 1, 2024 10:04 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

And then there were two.

After two rounds of polling, our vote for which team has the best uniforms in the NFL has reached the "Super Bowl" — the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Chargers will duel for the top honor.



In the NFC, the Saints' uniforms outlasted the looks of the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks.

Meanwhile, the Chargers' uniforms took down the Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans in a pretty close four-way vote in the AFC.

As we've conducted polls on each division and conference so far, there have been more than 100,000 votes submitted so far in the contest. We just need you to participate in one more poll to determine the winner!



While we aren't planning to give a Lombardi Trophy or an award to the winner, owning the bragging rights for having the best uniforms in the NFL is pretty sweet, especially as some teams struggle to switch their looks every so often.

So, let's take one last look at our finalists for the best uniforms in the NFL and conduct a vote for who gets the ultimate bragging rights!

Who has the best uniform in the NFL?

NFC winner: Saints

NFC voting results: Saints 44%, Vikings 40%, Seahawks 10%, Eagles 6%

The vote for which team had the best uniforms in the NFC might as well have been a rematch of the 2009 NFC Championship Game. Just like that game, the Saints came out on top in a close battle. The 4% difference between the Saints and Vikings was tied for the third-closest difference between first and second place in the 10 polls we've conducted. At least Minnesota can take some solace in the fact its team is off to a 4-0 start, so maybe it can make the real Super Bowl this season?

Meanwhile, the Seahawks and Eagles were noticeably left far behind. After having just three teams earn fewer than 10 percent of the vote in the divisional round, Philadelphia became the fourth such team to receive that dishonor in that round of voting. As for Seattle, it's also gotten off to a good start on the field this season. So, it can hang its head on that.

In case you need a refresher on the Saints' uniforms, the fleur-de-lis has been a part of the Saints' logo since their inception, but the uniforms have changed in multiple instances. Their jerseys have mostly been the same over the last couple of decades, wearing black jerseys that have old gold numbers and nameplates at home and white jerseys with black numbers and nameplates on the road. They also primarily wear old gold pants, no matter where the game is played.

With those uniforms, the Saints have a chance to win a second title after winning their first Super Bowl in 2009.

AFC winner: Los Angeles Chargers

AFC voting results: Chargers 28%, Bengals 27%, Dolphins 25%, Texans 20%

Los Angeles has earned the nickname "the cardiac Chargers" in our uniform vote. After defeating the Las Vegas Raiders by 3% in the AFC West vote (the closest margin in the divisional round), the Chargers won by a single percentage point in the AFC vote. They took down the Bengals, extracting some revenge for the 1981 AFC Championship Game.

The third- and fourth-place finishers weren't far behind the Chargers, either. The Dolphins finished just three points behind the Chargers, while the Texans were only eight points behind the Chargers. It's the only poll we've conducted where all four teams finished within 10 points of each other. The classical looks of the Chargers, Bengals and Dolphins edged out the Texans' uniforms, which were introduced this season. Still, Houston's look was popular enough to make it to the conference round of voting.

While Los Angeles dons a more classical look now, that wasn't always the case for the Chargers until recently. They tinkered with their look over the years, but they reverted to their classic look in 2020. They made an updated version of the powder blue jerseys they wore in their early seasons as a franchise in the 1960s part of their primary home uniforms. They also reconfigured the bolt in the logo, making it sunshine gold with a powder blue outline. Their helmets also include each player's jersey number, while the jerseys have the lightning bolt on the shoulder pads.

The Chargers have only been to the Super Bowl once in their franchise's history, which came all the way back in 1994. They're back on the big stage now, and are hoping to win their first (unofficial) title in franchise history.

