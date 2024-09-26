National Football League 2024 NFL uniforms: Cowboys, Lions, more rocking different looks in Week 4 Published Sep. 26, 2024 3:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 4 of the NFL season will bring a little bit of something old, something new and something different.

And yes, for the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions, something with a tint of blue.

A few NFL teams will stray away from their primary uniforms this weekend. The Cowboys actually open up the week with a look different from what they usually wear, opting to rock their alternate uniforms in Thursday night's game against the New York Giants.

Let's take a look at each different uniform look for in Week 4. Also, make sure to vote in FOX Sports' contest on which team has the best uniforms in the NFL!

The contest is currently down to eight teams — the four best in each conference — with only one winner advancing out of the NFC and AFC, respectively, to go head-to-head in our uniform Super Bowl.

With that said, let's dive into this week's alternate looks!

The Cowboys will wear their alternate uniforms in Thursday night's game against the Giants. Dallas' alternate uniforms, which fans might know as the "Double Star" uniforms, are based on the throwback uniforms the team debuted in 1994 to celebrate the NFL's 75th season.

The jerseys for the "Double Star" uniforms look exactly as they sound. Dallas' iconic blue star logo is on the top of both shoulder pads of the jerseys. The edges of the sleeve, nameplates and numbers are blue. The jersey is primarily white.

There was a change made to the Cowboys' alternate uniforms in 2022. After the NFL allowed teams to wear multiple helmets again, the Cowboys opted to make the helmets for the "Double Star" uniforms white instead of silver with the blue star logo in the center. The pants of the uniforms are also white.

The Cowboys have actually worn the "Double Star" uniforms on several occasions when they've played on "Thursday Night Football" since 2016. The reintroduction of the look was a part of the NFL's introduction of the "color rush" uniforms. Dallas has also worn the "Double Star" uniforms occasionally on its annual Thanksgiving game in recent years.

CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys won all three games they wore the "Double Star" uniforms in 2023.

When the Atlanta Falcons host the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, they'll have a bit of a retro look.

The Falcons will wear their throwback red helmets when they take on the Saints on Sunday. The helmets have the black vertical falcon logo the Falcons rocked from 1971-2002 to go with a red base.

Additionally, the Falcons will wear their alternate uniforms for Sunday's game. Atlanta's jerseys for their alternate uniform looks similar to the jerseys as part of their standard home uniform set. The jersey is black with white numbers and nameplates. The notable difference is that the alternate jerseys don't have the "ATL" across the chest like the normal home jerseys do. The font of the numbers on the alternate jerseys is also a bit smaller and more simplistic compared to the modern look of the Falcons' standard jerseys, and the alternates have the retro Falcons logo on the sides of the shoulder pads.

The Falcons actually wore these alternate uniforms in their Week 12 matchup against the Saints last season. They won that game, 24-15. They're also slated to wear the uniforms when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 5.

Drake London helped the Falcons beat the Saints in their throwback helmets last season.

Lions fans will finally get to see the complete set of the uniforms that their team unveiled over the offseason. The Lions will wear their all-black alternate uniforms and blue helmets when they host the Seattle Seahawks on Monday.

The all-black alternate uniforms still have some hint of Honolulu blue. The numbers and nameplates are in the iconic shade. The "Lions" wordmark across the chest is also Honolulu blue, along with the thick stripes on the sides of the sleeves.

However, the helmet colors are inverted. The primary color is, Honolulu blue while the Lions' logo is black to go with a thick black stripe over the dome.

The Lions are scheduled to wear the alternate uniforms again when they host the Buffalo Bills in Week 13.

Similar to the Lions, the Texans will finally wear their new home uniforms for the first time in a regular season game when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The Texans' new home uniforms carry a similar resemblance to the ones they wore for the previous 22 seasons, making some tweaks to the Deep Steel Blue jerseys. The nameplates will have red coloring instead of white, a rarity for a home team's jersey.

Houston also got rid of the red stripes on the side of the shoulders, replacing them with the team's bull logo. To add to the "Texas-inspired" look, the home uniforms include the Texans' new secondary "H" logo.

C.J. Stroud and the Texans debuted their new home uniforms during the preseason.

As the Ravens host the Bills on "Sunday Night Football," they're going with a dark look to match the setting. The Ravens will wear their familiar all-black alternate uniforms in Sunday's game.

The Ravens have often worn the all-black alternate uniforms for primetime home games over the years, which have a similar design as their primary uniforms. They wore the uniforms in their win over the Cincinnati Bengals on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 11 last year, for instance.

However, the Ravens aren't slated to wear the all-black uniforms in their next home primetime game. They'll wear their redesigned color rush uniforms when they take on the Bengals on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 10. Those uniforms are all purple to go with a purple helmet, which also has a new logo.

Lamar Jackson led the Ravens to a win over the Bengals the last time they wore their all-black uniforms.

