National Football League NFL top-10 rankings: Lions are No. 1; Chiefs drop 3 spots; Steelers, Bills climb Published Nov. 18, 2024 9:05 a.m. ET

It finally happened: After several close calls, the Chiefs lost their first game since last Christmas. That provided an opening for the Lions, who are playing like the top team in the league anyway. The Chiefs still have time to get their offense on track before the playoffs, but the rest of the league is showing that a three-peat will not come easy for Kansas City.

The Bills are rounding into top form for the stretch run, and the Steelers are doing what Mike Tomlin teams do: consistently win games in any manner of ways. And don't sleep on the Chargers, who have taken on their head coach's persona.

Here's my top 10 for Week 11 of the 2024 season.

1. Detroit Lions

Last week: 2

Dan Campbell's squad relishes playing "Bully Ball" against inferior opponents. The Lions dropped a "50-burger" on the Jaguars, displaying the explosive offensive balance that makes them nearly impossible to beat at home or on the road. As the defense continues to improve, with young defenders maturing and settling into their roles, the Lions look like the class of the NFC — and maybe the entire league.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last week: 3

Style points do not matter when it comes to the Steelers. Mike Tomlin has whipped this team into championship shape by employing a complementary football approach that enables the offense, defense and special teams to work together to chalk up wins against elite competition.

3. Buffalo Bills

Last week: 4

The hottest team in the league has reeled off six straight wins, with Josh Allen playing at an MVP level. The Pro Bowler is doing more with less, as the Bills utilize a WR1-by-committee approach to complement a blue-collar offense built on a rugged running game and efficient aerial attack. With the defense also using a committee approach to generate a persistent pass rush, the Bills might be the best team in the league by season's end.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

Last week: 1

Despite dropping a tough one on the road, the Chiefs are in line to claim the AFC's top seed with a strong finish. Andy Reid must tweak the offense to produce more scripted scores instead of relying on Patrick Mahomes' heroics to put points on the board. With a few more explosives in the game plan, the Chiefs can enhance the ball-control approach that has helped them post a 9-1 record through 10 games.

5. Philadelphia Eagles

Last week: 7

Do not look now, but Nick Sirianni has guided the Eagles to an 8-2 record for the third straight season. Utilizing a balanced but explosive offense that generates big plays on the ground or through the air, the Eagles overwhelm opponents with their star power on the perimeter and in the backfield. If defensive coordinator Vic Fangio continues to work his magic on a rapidly improving unit, the Eagles could be the last team standing in the postseason tournament.

6. Minnesota Vikings

Last week: 5

The Vikings took care of business in Week 11 behind Sam Darnold's bounce-back performance (20-of-32 for 246 yards, two pass touchdowns and a rushing touchdown) and another stellar defensive effort. The Vikings can win in various ways, with their offense or defense leading the way, which will make them tough for opponents down the stretch.

7. Los Angeles Chargers

Last week: 9

It was only a matter of time before the Chargers became the blue-collar squad that reflects their head coach's persona. Jim Harbaugh has used an old-school blueprint (running game, defense and efficient quarterback play) to mold the Bolts into a dark-horse contender. Though the Chargers' second-half performance against the Bengals on Sunday exposed some of the team's flaws, their grit and resilience give them a superpower that separates them from others on the list.

8. Arizona Cardinals

Last week: 10

Sitting atop the NFC West heading into Week 12, the Cardinals are poised to make a playoff run. With a dynamic offense that features a superstar quarterback (Kyler Murray), promising WR1 (Marvin Harrison Jr.), underrated tight end (Trey McBride), and a punishing running back (James Conner), the Cardinals can control a game's flow and force opponents to play on their terms.

9. Green Bay Packers

Last week: Not in Top 10

The Packers could emerge as the biggest wild card in the postseason with a blue-collar offense and turnover-obsessed defense that enables them to dominate the action. Though the team's title hopes hinge on Jordan Love playing more consistently, the Packers are built to make a deep playoff run.

10. Baltimore Ravens

Last week: 6

If the Ravens can limit their turnovers, penalties and big plays allowed, they could vault to the top of the list as a potential title contender. However, the lack of attention to detail could squash Baltimore's title hopes, with the self-inflicted mistakes proving costly in big games.

