NFL Predictions: Who will rule the AFC and NFC East?
With kickoff right around the corner, FOX Sports' personalities are giving their NFL predictions ahead of the 2024 season.
"First Things First" co-hosts Nick Wright and Chris Broussard started things off by ranking the teams in the AFC and NFC East, including which ones will earn a playoff berth.
Check out the list below, along with each of their takes, on which teams will prevail and which ones might fail.
AFC EAST PREDICTIONS - according to Wright
NFC EAST PREDICTIONS - according to Wright
AFC EAST PREDICTIONS - according to Broussard
- New York Jets (Playoffs)
- Buffalo Bills (Playoffs)
- Miami Dolphins (Playoffs)
- New England Patriots
NFC EAST PREDICTIONS - according to Broussard
- Philadelphia Eagles (Playoffs)
- Dallas Cowboys (Playoffs)
- Washington Commanders
- New York Giants
