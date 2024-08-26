National Football League
NFL Predictions: Who will rule the AFC and NFC East?
National Football League

NFL Predictions: Who will rule the AFC and NFC East?

Updated Aug. 26, 2024 7:32 p.m. ET

With kickoff right around the corner, FOX Sports' personalities are giving their NFL predictions ahead of the 2024 season. 

"First Things First" co-hosts Nick Wright and Chris Broussard started things off by ranking the teams in the AFC and NFC East, including which ones will earn a playoff berth.

Check out the list below, along with each of their takes, on which teams will prevail and which ones might fail. 

AFC EAST PREDICTIONS - according to Wright

  1. Buffalo Bills (Playoffs)
  2. Miami Dolphins
  3. New York Jets
  4. New England Patriots

Bills sit on top, Jets miss playoffs in Nick Wright's AFC East predictions

Bills sit on top, Jets miss playoffs in Nick Wright's AFC East predictions

NFC EAST PREDICTIONS - according to Wright

  1. Dallas Cowboys (Playoffs)
  2. Washington Commanders
  3. Philadelphia Eagles
  4. New York Giants

Cowboys win NFC East, Nick Sirianni ends up fired in Nick Wright's predictions

Cowboys win NFC East, Nick Sirianni ends up fired in Nick Wright's predictions

AFC EAST PREDICTIONS - according to Broussard

  1. New York Jets (Playoffs)
  2. Buffalo Bills (Playoffs)
  3. Miami Dolphins (Playoffs)
  4. New England Patriots

Chris Broussard predicts all AFC East teams minus Patriots to make playoffs

Chris Broussard predicts all AFC East teams minus Patriots to make playoffs

NFC EAST PREDICTIONS - according to Broussard

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (Playoffs)
  2. Dallas Cowboys (Playoffs)
  3. Washington Commanders
  4. New York Giants

Cowboys, Eagles battle for NFC East crown in Chris Broussard's predictions

Cowboys, Eagles battle for NFC East crown in Chris Broussard's predictions

