National Football League NFL Postseason Big Bets report: Bettor wagers $200k on Eagles to win Super Bowl Updated Jan. 28, 2025 9:09 a.m. ET

With the NFL now down to just Super Bowl odds, it’s a good time to check in on any high-paying futures parlays or major wagers still live to either the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles.

At the moment, there are a few notable bets to report.

That includes a significant six-figure play.

Read on for more on that ticket and other intriguing Super Bowl bets.

Fly Eagles Fly

On Jan. 19, just before the Eagles’ 28-22 divisional-round win over the Los Angeles Rams, a Caesars Sports customer decided to get down early on the Super Bowl.

The bettor wagered $200,000 on Eagles +275 to win the Big Game on Feb. 9 in New Orleans. If Jalen Hurts & Co. can beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, the bettor will collect $550,000 in profit, for a total payout of $750,000.

At Borgata Sportsbook, a BetMGM shop in Atlantic City, a customer put $50,000 on Eagles +700 to win the Super Bowl. That bet was made on Jan. 12, in the hours leading up to Philly’s 22-10 win vs. Green Bay on Wild Card Weekend.

An Eagles' Super Bowl title will give that bettor a $350,000 win (total payout $400,000). That same customer, on that same day, also made a $50,000 bet on Eagles +325 to win the NFC. So the bettor already collected $162,500 on that wager ($212,500 total payout).

And prior to the Week 18 games, a Caesars customer put $20,000 on Philadelphia +650 to win the Super Bowl. If the Eagles win it all, that bettor will net $130,000 (total payout $150,000).

Caesars also had a customer wager $25,000 on Eagles +700 in early January. That bet would net $175,000 in profit (total payout $200,000), if Philly finishes the job.

Parlay Partay

Of course, there are countless futures parlays that end with the Super Bowl winner. The beauty of these bets is that they’re often a little to win a lot. And they’ve often been percolating for months.

For instance: Even before March Madness last season, a DraftKings Sportsbook customer put this $100 four-leg parlay together:

The odds on that wager were +76130, or just over 761/1. That means this bettor is now on the precipice of winning a whopping $76,130 from a $100 investment.

A FanDuel Sportsbook customer put 25 bucks on the following four-leg parlay:

Spain +440 to win the European Championship soccer tournament

Argentina +175 to win the Copa America soccer tournament

Ohio State +420 to win the College Football Playoff

Chiefs +600 to win the Super Bowl

Add that all up, and you’ve got odds of +53954, or about 540/1.

If Kansas City wins its third straight Super Bowl, then the bettor turns that modest $25 into $13,513.

MVP Money

Multiple sportsbooks posted Super Bowl MVP odds early in the postseason. That’s attracted some interesting bets from customers who took a risk, well before either team punched its ticket to New Orleans for the Feb. 9 showdown on FOX.

The most interesting wager so far: $550 on Chiefs place-kicker Harrison Butker at odds of +100000. That’s 1000/1. If Kansas City wins a third straight Super Bowl and Butker is the hero of the day, then that Caesars Sports customer cashes out for a whopping $550,000.

Another Caesars customer put a hundred bucks on Butker at those same odds, angling to win $100,000.

Pardon the pun, but those two plays could certainly kick-start the bank accounts of those two bettors.

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas

