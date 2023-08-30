National Football League 2023 NFL offensive-line rankings: Eagles the clear best group; which other teams stand out? Published Aug. 30, 2023 11:27 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Offensive-line play is not glamorous. It's painful, nasty, technical, grueling. But the next adjective is key: Offensive-line play is essential. Teams without it pay a heavy toll, in punishment to their quarterbacks and runs that are stuffed for losses. Teams that have it hoard it, never letting their best blockers walk away.

It became mainstream to recognize left tackles as cornerstone players more than a decade ago. But they no longer stand alone, as the importance of the full line has become clearer over time. If there's any outside reason for why running backs have lost value, it's that teams have realized the degree to which the running game is a product of offensive-line play.

With that in mind, our writers listed the NFL's 10 best offensive lines based on their confidence in each unit. A first-place vote merited 10 points in our methodology and descended from there, down to a single point for 10th place. We then combined the scores to determine our rankings.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Ralph Vacchiano : They've been dominant in run- and pass-blocking in recent years and show no signs of slowing down, even with a 35-year-old center in Jason Kelce and a 33-year-old right tackle in Lane Johnson. They have remarkable depth too, which gives them a knack for replacing anyone they lose. So guard Isaac Seumalo signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they just plug in Cam Jurgens, a former second-round pick. That assembly line of talent gives them a two-deep better and stronger than any team in the league.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Geoff Schwartz : The Chiefs enter 2023 with the best offensive line they've fielded during this dynasty. There's no other example in modern NFL history of what the Chiefs have done to overhaul their offensive line during a Super Bowl run. Kansas City enters 2023 with no offensive linemen on the roster who were part of both Super Bowl wins. In fact, they have zero offensive linemen who even played in two Super Bowls for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs have two All-Pro linemen in center Creed Humprehy and left guard Joe Thuney. Right guard Trey Smith was a steal in the 2021 draft. If Donovan Smith can play a full season to his potential at left tackle, the Chiefs will have their best pair of tackles since Mahomes became the starter in 2018. The addition of pass-protecting machine Jawaan Taylor at right tackle makes Mahomes more comfortable in the pocket. It's an impressive group.

3. Detroit Lions

Carmen Vitali : The Lions have prided themselves on their offensive line for quite some time now (get it?) and no one benefited more than Jared Goff last season. Goff had the third-best season of his career last year and Detroit had a top-five offense. He's the dynamic quarterback you need him to be when he's protected and the five in front of him have taken that personally.

Frank Ragnow is the anchor and is one of the best centers in the league, maybe behind only the Eagles' Jason Kelce now that Bucs' center Ryan Jensen may unfortunately be out of the league entirely. Taylor Decker is one of the more underrated left tackles in the NFL and Jonah Jackson may just be one of the most underrated linemen, period. They're getting Halapoulivaati Vaitai back this season from injury and oh yeah, have one of the best right tackles in Penei Sewell, the team's first-round pick in 2021.

The Lions' O-line ranked third in sack rate in 2022, allowing Goff to be sacked on just 4.08% of pass attempts, meaning they have pass protection down to a science. They also helped running back Jamaal Williams to over 1,000 yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. They're as well-rounded a unit as you can get so they deserve high marks in this exercise.

4. Cleveland Browns

Vacchiano: For a team with so many other flaws, they sure did get the offensive line right, which has powered one of the most dangerous running attacks in the league. Left tackle Jedrick Wills has underperformed a bit compared to the other tackles drafted in his stellar class (2020). Center Ethan Pocic and left guard Joel Bitonio are coming off terrific seasons, and there's a reason Jack Conklin is one of the highest-paid right tackles in the game. The depth isn't there, but the front five is one of the NFL's strongest groups.

5. Baltimore Ravens

Ben Arthur : Some teams are dominant in pass blocking. Others, run blocking. The Ravens are elite in both — they ranked second in both categories last season, according to Pro Football Focus —- and return four of five starters up front from a year ago (left tackle Ronnie Stanley, center Tyler Linderbaum, right guard Kevin Zeitler and right tackle Morgan Moses). Star quarterback Lamar Jackson should reap the rewards of that continuity in the passing game, targeting his revamped cast of receivers, and in the running game, where Baltimore hopes tailback JK Dobbins can put together a full season.

6. Dallas Cowboys

Schwartz: The Cowboys offensive line goes from great to elite if Tyron Smith can stay healthy at left tackle. Second year guard Tyler Smith is explosive and powerful at left guard, a position that better suits him than left tackle. Center Tyler Biadasz continues to improve and has become the anchor in the middle this offense needed after Fredrick retired in 2020. Right guard Zack Martin may be the best lineman in football and right tackle Terence Steele is coming into his own. Hopefully he's fully healthy to begin this season. They will need it. If this starting five can start a majority of the games, this Cowboys offensive line will return to a top-five unit.

7. Atlanta Falcons

Greg Auman: It all starts with guard Chris Lindstrom and tackle Kaleb McGary, both drafted in the first round in 2019 and signed to long-term extensions this spring. The veteran mainstay is tackle Jake Matthews, a nine-year starter who hasn't missed a game since his rookie year, and a single game missed at that. There's youth in the middle, with Drew Dalman entering his second year as a starter and rookie Matthew Bergeron jumping in at left guard.

The line helped the Falcons finish third in the NFL in rushing last year, and that feels like the floor in 2023 after the addition of first-round pick Bijan Robinson at running back. With a mobile if unproven quarterback in new starter Desmond Ridder, the Falcons could surprise by taking a step forward as an offense in 2023, and for all their high draft picks at skill positions, the true center of that push is their offensive line.

8. Green Bay Packers

Vitali: Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has had his injury issues the past few years, not playing a full season since 2019 and sitting out almost all of the 2021 season but he is still an elite left tackle. That's why Green Bay held onto him now that they're transitioning into the Jordan Love era. But more than Bakhtiari — and it's weird to say for an offensive line — the Packers' unit is versatile.

They have not one but two plug-and-play starters in Elgton Jenkins and Zach Tom who could literally play anywhere along the line. We still don't know what the final combination will be come Week 1 and that's weirdly a good thing. Tom spent this offseason remaking his body and he showed off that strength in camp; he's likely to be the right tackle. Jenkins is switching back to guard and will be alongside Bakhtiari. The biggest question mark is probably Josh Myers at center but after an entire preseason of working with his new quarterback, I think everyone in Green Bay is optimistic.

9. Los Angeles Chargers

Eric D. Williams : Left tackle Rashawn Slater looks to return to Pro Bowl form after a season-ending biceps injury in 2022. Jamaree Salyer played solid at left tackle in Slater's absence and now moves inside to right guard. Veteran center Corey Linsley is the anchor of this group and the most consistent lineman. Last year's first-round pick, Zion Johnson, at left guard and Trey Pipkins at right tackle fill out this group and must play better than they did last season for the Bolts to protect Justin Herbert and more effectively run the football.

10. Denver Broncos

Henry McKenna : Every elite offensive line needs a great left tackle. That's where we'll start with the Broncos, who have Garrett Boles protecting Russell Wilson's blindside. Boles broke his leg last year, and only played five games. But he seems to be recovering well and should have a good season despite rehabbing the injury.

Center Lloyd Cushenberry is just 25 years old, and might be the weakest link in the unit, but he gets help from guards Quinn Meinerz and Ben Powers. Meinerz, in particular, should receive a Pro Bowl nod soon. And finally, you have right tackle Mike McGlinchey, who signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract this offseason. Those dollar figures tell you what you need to know: He's one of the best right tackles in the NFL. It's enough for coach Sean Payton to have faith that his team will rebound after an abysmal offensive season under former coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Williams: Head coach Sean Payton added two high-dollar players to upgrade the offensive line in free agency this offseason: right tackle Mike McGlinchey and left guard Ben Powers. McGlinchey finished with 10 penalties and allowed six sacks last season with the San Francisco 49ers, so there's room for improvement for the Notre Dame product. Left tackle Garrett Bolles returns from a season-ending leg injury and should serve as the anchor of this group once he regains confidence. Denver allowed a league-worst 63 sacks last season, so the only way is up for this group. Look for Payton to run the football and use more play-action passes, which should help keep Russell Wilson upright more often in 2023.

Honorable mentions: Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills

