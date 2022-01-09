National Football League NFL odds Week 18: Betting results, closing lines for every game 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

How are you doing on your wagers for the final week of the NFL regular season as teams battled for playoff spots?

Here is everything you need to know about NFL odds for Week 18 — the closing lines and betting results for every game (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet). NOTE: Two games were flexed to Saturday, and some Sunday game times changed.

GAME IN PROGRESS

Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Chargers -3 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Raiders +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

COMPLETED GAMES

San Francisco 49ers 27, Los Angeles Rams 24 (OT)

Point spread: 49ers (+3.5) cover by winning outright

Moneyline: 49ers win as +150 underdogs (bet $10 to win $26 total); Rams were -175 favorites (bet $10 to win $15.71 total);

Total scoring over/under: OVER 46.5 points scored by both teams combined (51)



Buffalo Bills 27, New York Jets 10

Point spread: Bills (-16) cover by winning by more than 16 points (17)

Moneyline: Bills win as -1200 favorites (bet $10 to win $10.83 total); Jets were +750 underdogs (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 43 points scored by both teams combined (37)

Seattle Seahawks 38, Arizona Cardinals 30

Point spread: Seahawks (+5.5) cover by winning outright

Moneyline: Seahawks win as +190 underdogs (bet $10 to win $29 total); Cardinals were -225 favorites (bet $10 to win $14.44 total)

Total scoring over/under: OVER 48.5 points scored by both teams combined (68)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41, Carolina Panthers 17

Point spread: Buccaneers (-10.5) cover by winning by more than 10.5 points (24)

Moneyline: Buccaneers win as -500 favorites (bet $10 to win $12 total); Panthers were +360 underdogs (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Total scoring over/under: OVER 43 points scored by both teams combined (58)

Miami Dolphins 33, New England Patriots 24

Point spread: Dolphins (+6) cover by winning outright

Moneyline: Dolphins win as +225 underdogs (bet $10 to win $32.50 total); Patriots were -275 favorites (bet $10 to win $13.64 total)

Total scoring over/under: OVER 41 points scored by both teams combined (57)

New Orleans Saints 30, Atlanta Falcons 20

Point spread: Saints (-4.5) cover by winning by more than 4.5 points (10)

Moneyline: Saints win as -213 favorites (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Falcons were +175 underdogs (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: OVER 40 points scored by both teams combined (50)

Pittsburgh Steelers 16, Baltimore Ravens (OT)

Point spread: Steelers (+3) cover by winning outright

Moneyline: Steelers win as +135 underdogs (bet $10 to win $23.50 total); Ravens were -162 favorites (bet $10 to win $16.17 total)

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 41 points scored by both teams combined (29)

Detroit Lions 37, Green Bay Packers 30

Point spread: Lions (+4) cover by winning outright

Moneyline: Lions win as +170 underdogs (bet $10 to win $27 total); Packers were -200 favorites (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Total scoring over/under: OVER 45 points scored by both teams combined (67)

Jacksonville Jaguars 26, Indianapolis Colts 11

Point spread: Jaguars (+14) cover by winning outright

Moneyline: Jaguars win as +550 underdogs (bet $10 to win $65 total); Colts were -1100 favorites (bet $10 to win $10.91 total);

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 43 points scored by both teams combined (37)

Tennessee Titans 28, Houston Texans 25

Point spread: Texans (+10.5) cover by losing by fewer than 10.5 points (3)

Moneyline: Titans win as -550 favorites (bet $10 to win $11.82 total); Texans were +425 underdogs (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: OVER 43 points scored by both teams combined (53)

Cleveland Browns 21, Cincinnati Bengals 16

Point spread: Bengals (+6.5) cover by losing by fewer than 6.5 points (5)

Moneyline: Browns win as -250 favorites (bet $10 to win $14 total); Bengals were +210 underdogs (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 38 points scored by both teams combined (37)

Minnesota Vikings 31, Chicago Bears 17

Point spread: Vikings (-3.5) cover by winning by more than 3.5 points (14)

Moneyline: Vikings win as -188 favorites (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Bears were +160 underdogs (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: OVER 45 points scored by both teams combined (48)

Washington Football Team 22, New York Giants 7

Point spread: WFT (-6) covers by winning by more than 6 points (15)

Moneyline: WFT wins as -250 favorites (bet $10 to win $14 total); Giants were +210 underdogs (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 36.5 points scored by both teams combined (29)

Dallas Cowboys 51, Philadelphia Eagles 26

Point spread: Cowboys (-6) cover by winning by more than 6 points (25)

Moneyline: Cowboys win as -250 favorites (bet $10 to win $14 total); Eagles were +210 underdogs (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: OVER 45.5 points scored by both teams combined (77)

Kansas City Chiefs 28, Denver Broncos 24

Point spread: Broncos (+11) cover by losing by fewer than 11 points (4)

Moneyline: Chiefs win as -550 favorites (bet $10 to win $11.82 total); Broncos were +340 underdogs (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Total scoring over/under: OVER 44.5 points scored by both teams combined (52)

