NFL odds: Lines for every Super Wild Card Weekend game

After an extended regular season, an expanded postseason begins this weekend with Super Wild Card Weekend.

Here is everything you need to know about NFL odds for Super Wild Card Weekend — the point spread, moneyline and total scoring over/under for every game (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

UPCOMING GAMES

Las Vegas Raiders @ Cincinnati Bengals (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC)

Point spread: Bengals -6 (Bengals favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Raiders +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz

"Joe Burrow is an electric playmaker when given the time, and even when given no time with his ability to escape pressure. But he has taken so many hits this season, and we saw him limp off the field at the end of Cincy's win over the Chiefs. The Bengals will need to rely on their run game at times, which they did in the first Raiders matchup."

PICK: Bengals (-6 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 6 points

New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills (8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Bills -4 (Bills favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Bills -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Patriots +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -8.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Eagles cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Eagles +320 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

San Francisco 49ers @ Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Cowboys -3 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise 49ers cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); 49ers +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Chiefs -12.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -700 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.43 total); Steelers +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ABC/ESPN)

Point spread: Rams -4 (Rams favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Rams -200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Cardinals +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

