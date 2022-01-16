National Football League NFL odds divisional round: Opening lines 45 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The race for the Super Bowl championship is (almost) on to the next round.

Here is everything you need to know about NFL odds for the divisional round playoff games — the point spread, moneyline and total scoring over/under for every game (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check out the all-new "NFL Odds" section on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com!

UPCOMING GAMES

Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Titans -3 (Titans favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Titans -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Bengals +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

San Francisco 49ers @ Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Packers -5 (Packers favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise 49ers cover)

Moneyline: Packers -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); 49ers +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Arizona Cardinals or Los Angeles Rams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Line not yet available

Moneyline: Line not yet available

Total scoring over/under: Line not yet available

Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs (6:30 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -2.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Bills cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Bills +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54 points scored by both teams combined

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.