National Football League
NFL odds divisional round: Opening lines NFL odds divisional round: Opening lines
National Football League

NFL odds divisional round: Opening lines

45 mins ago

The race for the Super Bowl championship is (almost) on to the next round.

Here is everything you need to know about NFL odds for the divisional round playoff games — the point spread, moneyline and total scoring over/under for every game (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check out the all-new "NFL Odds" section on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com!

UPCOMING GAMES

Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Titans -3 (Titans favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Bengals cover)
Moneyline: Titans -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Bengals +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

San Francisco 49ers @ Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Packers -5 (Packers favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise 49ers cover)
Moneyline: Packers -225 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); 49ers +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Arizona Cardinals or Los Angeles Rams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Point spread: Line not yet available
Moneyline: Line not yet available
Total scoring over/under: Line not yet available

Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs (6:30 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -2.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Bills cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Bills +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 54 points scored by both teams combined

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Dallas Cowboys face offseason questions after playoff letdown
National Football League

Dallas Cowboys face offseason questions after playoff letdown

3 mins ago
NFL playoff picks: Forecast for AFC divisional round
National Football League

NFL playoff picks: Forecast for AFC divisional round

48 mins ago
Wild Card Weekend Top Plays: 49ers, Bucs, Chiefs all advance
National Football League

Wild Card Weekend Top Plays: 49ers, Bucs, Chiefs all advance

2 hours ago
NFL odds: Betting results, closing lines for every game
National Football League

NFL odds: Betting results, closing lines for every game

2 hours ago
Cowboys doomed by penalties; playoff woes continue with latest loss
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys doomed by penalties; playoff woes continue with latest loss

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes