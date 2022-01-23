National Football League
NFL odds: Conference championship lines for NFC, AFC title games NFL odds: Conference championship lines for NFC, AFC title games
National Football League

NFL odds: Conference championship lines for NFC, AFC title games

2 hours ago

We're down to the NFL's version of the final four, as the pairings are set for the AFC and NFC conference championship games.

Here is everything you need to know about NFL odds for the conference championship games — the point spread, moneyline and total scoring over/under for Bengals versus Chiefs and 49ers versus Rams (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check out the all-new "NFL Odds" section on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com!

UPCOMING GAMES

Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs (3 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -7 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Bengals cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Bengals +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Total scoring over/under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams (6:30 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Rams -3.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise 49ers cover)
Moneyline: Rams -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); 49ers +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Total scoring over/under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Stafford, Mahomes, Allen show out in epic divisional round
National Football League

Stafford, Mahomes, Allen show out in epic divisional round

6 mins ago
Best NFL playoff game ever? Chiefs, Bills make case
National Football League

Best NFL playoff game ever? Chiefs, Bills make case

23 mins ago
Mahomes, Allen show future of the NFL is in great hands
National Football League

Mahomes, Allen show future of the NFL is in great hands

27 mins ago
NFL playoff picks: Forecast for AFC, NFC Championship Games
National Football League

NFL playoff picks: Forecast for AFC, NFC Championship Games

27 mins ago
Did NFL just deliver its greatest playoff weekend ever?
National Football League

Did NFL just deliver its greatest playoff weekend ever?

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes