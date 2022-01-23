National Football League NFL odds: Conference championship lines for NFC, AFC title games 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

We're down to the NFL's version of the final four, as the pairings are set for the AFC and NFC conference championship games.

Here is everything you need to know about NFL odds for the conference championship games — the point spread, moneyline and total scoring over/under for Bengals versus Chiefs and 49ers versus Rams (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

UPCOMING GAMES

Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs (3 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -7 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Bengals +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams (6:30 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Rams -3.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise 49ers cover)

Moneyline: Rams -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); 49ers +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

