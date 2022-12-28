National Football League NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Jets-Seahawks 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Seattle Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith gets a chance at revenge at his former team when the Seahawks play host to the New York Jets in an NFL interconference game Sunday.

Smith, a second-round pick by the Jets in 2013, had his jaw broken by teammate IK Enemkpali when he was sucker punched in the locker room during training camp in 2015. Enemkpali was released and Smith played only three more games for the Jets before becoming a free agent. Smith is in his first season as the starter in Seattle after two seasons as the backup.

The Seahawks lead the all-time series 12-8.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Jets-Seahawks game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Geno Smith talks being the new face of the Seahawks Geno Smith sat down with Charissa Thompson to talk about Seattle Seahawks season.

Jets at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Jets -1.5 (Jets favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Jets -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Seahawks +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Thanks to the Patriots and Dolphins losing in Week 16, the Jets are once again in great shape to sneak into the playoffs.

The task is reasonable, too: Win this game, and then win at Miami, and all they need is Buffalo to defeat New England in the final week of the season and the Jets are in.

Getting Mike White back from his rib injury instantly sent bettors to the window backing the Jets on the road. The Jets were 6-3 after their win against Buffalo but have cratered since, losing five of six. But given that Zach Wilson started three of those losses, you can see why the Jets are favored.

With White at the helm, the Jets outgained the Vikings by 200 yards and nearly won on the road; they covered the spread in Buffalo the following week, the game in which White was injured.

Seattle’s biggest problem is the Tyler Lockett injury. He’s their best possession receiver, and without him, Geno Smith looked lost for large stretches of the K.C. game. If you put Sauce Gardner on DK Metcalf, you wonder what Geno does offensively.

PICK: Jets (-1.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 1.5 points

