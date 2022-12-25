National Football League NFL Christmas Top Viral Moments: Packers-Dolphins, Broncos-Rams, Buccaneers-Cardinals 12 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Happy holidays! The NFL has delivered a three-game Christmas Day slate that kicked off on FOX as Aaron Rodgers and the Packers look to fight back into the playoff picture, while the Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins jostle for better positioning in the AFC wild-card standings.

Then Russell Wilson and the Broncos head to Los Angeles to take on Baker Mayfield and the Rams, and Tom Brady returns to Arizona — where he has plenty of Super Bowl history — to face the Cardinals.

Here are the top trending moments from a tripleheader of holiday cheer!

Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins

Wait… wrong football!

It has already been a week since the World Cup Final, but that is not stopping Packers receiver Allen Lazard.

Aaron Jones gives back

Let it snow… in Miami?!?

Rodgers is not thrilled

The Packers quarterback overthrew Christian Watson on a fourth-and-2 deep pass and showed frustration afterward.

Tua, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are putting on a show!

Tagovailoa already has connected on deep passes to both of his star wide receivers as the Dolphins lead 17-10 in the second quarter.

COMING UP:

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams (4:30 p.m. ET)

Tampa Bay Buccanners at Arizona Cardinals (8:20 p.m. ET)

