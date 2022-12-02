National Football League
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Browns-Texans
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Browns-Texans

The Cleveland Browns travel to Texas in a Week 13 NFL matchup to square off against the Houston Texans.

The Browns are coming off a 23-17 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Texans were defeated, 30-15, by the Miami Dolphins in Week 12. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Browns-Texans game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert insight (odds via FOX Bet):

Michael Vick's advice to Deshaun Watson: 'You made this bed, you have to lay in it'

Shannon Sharpe and Michael Vick discuss Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson.

Browns at Texans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Cleveland Browns
Houston Texans
Insights from FOX Sports Gambling Expert Warren Sharp:

This is a perfect game to bring Deshaun Watson back, and that’s not because he faces his old team. 

First, the Texans are terrible against the run, and are a bad team in general. So, the Browns might not need Watson to give them a lot here or to do so to perfection. 

Second, Watson had absolutely nothing to do for the last several weeks but study the Texans' pass defense. If he so desired, he could have studied them for weeks knowing this was the first game he was going to play. That’s a big advantage for a quarterback, as most often they are moving week-to-week, spending a couple of days early in the week studying film of their opponent that upcoming Sunday. 

Third, the Texans' own offense is in shambles. It is starting Kyle Allen now, who is worse than Davis Mills, and Mills was pretty terrible. Cleveland’s pass defense is superior to that of what Allen faced last week against the Dolphins. 

I do expect Dameon Pierce to get back on track on the ground against this terrible Cleveland run defense after he faced top-five run defenses the prior two weeks in the Dolphins and Commanders. But oddly, the Texans gave Pierce just 57% of backfield touches last week, his lowest rate since Week 1.   

I like the Browns in teasers this week and would look to back Nick Chubb rushing props. 

