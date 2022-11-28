National Football League NFL odds Week 13: Early lines for every game 27 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Tennessee Titans (7-4) play at the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) in an NFL battle of division leaders and the Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) play at the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) on Sunday in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game.

And one the league's most intense rivalries resumes when the Green Bay Packers (4-8) and Chicago Bears (3-9) meet for the 206th time, most in NFL history.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 13 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET

Teams with a bye: Cardinals, Panthers

THURSDAY'S GAME

Bills at Patriots (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Bills -4.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Bills -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Patriots +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Steelers at Falcons (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Falcons -1.5 (Falcons favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Falcons -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Steelers +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Packers at Bears (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Packers -2.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Packers -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Bears +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Jaguars at Lions (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Lions -1.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Lions -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Jaguars -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Jets at Vikings (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Vikings -3 (Vikings favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Jets +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Commanders at Giants (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Commanders -1.5 (Commanders favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Commanders -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Giants +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Titans at Eagles (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Eagles -5.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Titans +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Broncos at Ravens (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -8.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Broncos +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Browns at Texans (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Browns -7 (Browns favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Browns -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Texans +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Seahawks at Rams (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Seahawks -4.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Rams +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Dolphins at 49ers (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -3.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Dolphins +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Chiefs at Bengals (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -2.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Bengals +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Chargers at Raiders (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -1.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Raiders +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Colts at Cowboys (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Cowboys -9.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -455 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Colts +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY'S GAME

Saints at Buccaneers (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Buccaneers -4 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Saints +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

