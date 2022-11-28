National Football League
NFL odds Week 13: Early lines for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 13: Early lines for every game

27 mins ago

The Tennessee Titans (7-4) play at the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) in an NFL battle of division leaders and the Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) play at the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) on Sunday in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game.

And one the league's most intense rivalries resumes when the Green Bay Packers (4-8) and Chicago Bears (3-9) meet for the 206th time, most in NFL history.  

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 13 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET

Teams with a bye: Cardinals, Panthers

THURSDAY'S GAME

Bills at Patriots (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Bills -4.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Bills -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Patriots +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 1:15 AM
AMZN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Buffalo Bills
BUF
New England Patriots
NE

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Steelers at Falcons (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Falcons -1.5 (Falcons favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Steelers +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
Atlanta Falcons
ATL

Should Jets continue to start Mike White over Zach Wilson?

Should Jets continue to start Mike White over Zach Wilson?
The New York Jets dominated the Chicago Bears 31-10 as Mike White started after Zack Wilson was benched.

Packers at Bears (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Packers -2.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Packers -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Bears +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Green Bay Packers
GB
Chicago Bears
CHI

Jaguars at Lions (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Lions -1.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Lions -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Jaguars -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
Detroit Lions
DET

Jets at Vikings (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Vikings -3 (Vikings favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Jets +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Jets
NYJ
Minnesota Vikings
MIN

Commanders at Giants (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Commanders -1.5 (Commanders favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Commanders -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Giants +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Washington Commanders
WAS
New York Giants
NYG

Titans at Eagles (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Eagles -5.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Titans +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tennessee Titans
TEN
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI

Broncos at Ravens (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -8.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Broncos +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Denver Broncos
DEN
Baltimore Ravens
BAL

Browns at Texans (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Browns -7 (Browns favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Browns -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Texans +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cleveland Browns
CLE
Houston Texans
HOU

Seahawks at Rams (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Seahawks -4.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Rams +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
Los Angeles Rams
LAR

Dolphins at 49ers (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -3.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Dolphins +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Miami Dolphins
MIA
San Francisco 49ers
SF

Chiefs at Bengals (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -2.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Bengals cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Bengals +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN

Chargers at Raiders (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -1.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Raiders +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
Las Vegas Raiders
LV

Colts at Cowboys  (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Cowboys -9.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -455 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Colts +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 1:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Indianapolis Colts
IND
Dallas Cowboys
DAL

MONDAY'S GAME

Saints at Buccaneers (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Buccaneers -4 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Saints +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 1:15 AM
ESPN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New Orleans Saints
NO
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Saints come up empty; Bucs, Falcons have frustrating finishes: NFC South takeaways
National Football League

Saints come up empty; Bucs, Falcons have frustrating finishes: NFC South takeaways

1 hour ago
Could entire NFC East make playoffs? Eagles, Cowboys, Giants, Commanders analysis
National Football League

Could entire NFC East make playoffs? Eagles, Cowboys, Giants, Commanders analysis

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Steelers-Colts, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Steelers-Colts, pick

3 hours ago
Behind the Scenes with FOX's NFL crew : Barbecue and a bruise in Kansas City
National Football League

Behind the Scenes with FOX's NFL crew : Barbecue and a bruise in Kansas City

3 hours ago
Sportsbooks win big in college football, NFL thanks to underdogs
National Football League

Sportsbooks win big in college football, NFL thanks to underdogs

4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes