NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Broncos-Ravens
The Denver Broncos travel to Maryland in Week 13 of the NFL to square off against the Baltimore Ravens.
Both of these squads are coming off losses in Week 12. The Broncos were defeated 23-10 by the Carolina Panthers, while the Ravens suffered a heartbreaking 28-27 setback at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Broncos-Ravens game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert insight (odds via FOX Bet):
RELATED: Week 13 lines
Broncos at Ravens (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)
Point spread: Ravens -8.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Broncos +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined
Insights from FOX Sports Gambling Expert Warren Sharp:
I think our opinion of the Ravens this season is forever tarnished due to the fact that Lamar Jackson isn’t putting up fantasy QB1 numbers and the team has given up early leads to allow for losses to opposing teams.
But I think people are forgetting exactly how often that’s happened.
It happened twice in the first four weeks to offenses that we know are elite, in the Dolphins and Bills.
It happened in Week 6 in a strange loss to the Giants.
But since then, the Ravens are 4-1, and their lone loss was another fluke that should have never happened to the Jaguars.
The Ravens punted just one time in the entire game.
They settled for field goals at the Jaguars 6-, 10- and 12-yard line after dropping three touchdown passes.
They fumbled twice, setting the Jaguars up with short fields, including once at the Ravens 6-yard line.
The Ravens outgained the Jaguars in virtually every metric but lost in a late flurry of Jaguars scoring.
Jacksonville scored 10 points through the game’s first 54 minutes. In the game’s final six minutes, the Jaguars scored 18 points to win by one point.
Somehow, I don’t see something like that happening for the Broncos.
Denver has scored more than 16 points twice all season (in London and in Las Vegas).
No team scores fewer points in the second half than the Broncos, who are averaging just 5.5 second-half points this season.
Yes, this will be a test for the Ravens' offense against a solid Broncos' defense. But it looks like the lack of support from the Ravens' offense is weighing on the psyche of the Broncos' defense, as it was dominated by the Carolina Panthers' offense one week ago. Traveling to the East coast again in back-to-back games — in a totally lost season — to try and game plan and execute defensively against a unique Ravens' offense will be a challenge.
I like the Ravens in teasers this week.
Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Week 13 NFL preview: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
- Why Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is one of Bill Belichick’s best-ever signings
- College football bowl projections: Ohio State or Penn State to the Rose Bowl?
- Justin Verlander is 39. Which team will pay up for the free-agent ace?
- NBA stock watch: Anteteokounmpo, Curry cannot be stopped
- Why USMNT captain Tyler Adams is the ideal leader for coach Gregg Berhalter
- USMNT finding its identity as contender at ‘just the right time’
- Christian Pulisic injury update: ‘Doing everything in my power’ to play vs Netherlands
- Mexico contends with World Cup heartache and four years of regret
- World Cup Power Rankings: USA cracks top 10, Brazil overtakes France at No. 1
Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!