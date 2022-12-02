National Football League NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Broncos-Ravens 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Denver Broncos travel to Maryland in Week 13 of the NFL to square off against the Baltimore Ravens.

Both of these squads are coming off losses in Week 12. The Broncos were defeated 23-10 by the Carolina Panthers, while the Ravens suffered a heartbreaking 28-27 setback at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Broncos-Ravens game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert insight (odds via FOX Bet):

Broncos at Ravens (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -8.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Broncos +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Gambling Expert Warren Sharp:

I think our opinion of the Ravens this season is forever tarnished due to the fact that Lamar Jackson isn’t putting up fantasy QB1 numbers and the team has given up early leads to allow for losses to opposing teams.

But I think people are forgetting exactly how often that’s happened.

It happened twice in the first four weeks to offenses that we know are elite, in the Dolphins and Bills.

It happened in Week 6 in a strange loss to the Giants.

But since then, the Ravens are 4-1, and their lone loss was another fluke that should have never happened to the Jaguars.

The Ravens punted just one time in the entire game.

They settled for field goals at the Jaguars 6-, 10- and 12-yard line after dropping three touchdown passes.

They fumbled twice, setting the Jaguars up with short fields, including once at the Ravens 6-yard line.

The Ravens outgained the Jaguars in virtually every metric but lost in a late flurry of Jaguars scoring.

Jacksonville scored 10 points through the game’s first 54 minutes. In the game’s final six minutes, the Jaguars scored 18 points to win by one point.

Somehow, I don’t see something like that happening for the Broncos.

Denver has scored more than 16 points twice all season (in London and in Las Vegas).

No team scores fewer points in the second half than the Broncos, who are averaging just 5.5 second-half points this season.

Yes, this will be a test for the Ravens' offense against a solid Broncos' defense. But it looks like the lack of support from the Ravens' offense is weighing on the psyche of the Broncos' defense, as it was dominated by the Carolina Panthers' offense one week ago. Traveling to the East coast again in back-to-back games — in a totally lost season — to try and game plan and execute defensively against a unique Ravens' offense will be a challenge.

I like the Ravens in teasers this week.

