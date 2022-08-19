National Football League NFL odds: Mid-Round receivers that can contend for OROY 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Will there be the next Ja'Marr Chase among this year's crop of rookie wide receivers?

Chase, the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, went on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year and earned a Pro Bowl nod as the Cincinnati Bengals advanced to Super Bowl LVI. Chase was just the fourth receiver to win the award since 1999.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on this year's rookie receiver class, with insights from our betting expert (all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Packers WRs have to 'grow up quick' to mesh with Aaron Rodgers | THE HERD Super Bowl champion Torry Holt joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest in the NFL. Holt begins by analyzing Aaron Rodgers criticism of Green Bay Packers WRs for their inconsistent play in training camp.

In the 2022 NFL Draft, 28 receivers were picked. Six were selected in the first round, including four in a span of five selections from picks eight through 12. Great things are expected of high first-round picks, especially skill-position players.

But bettors seeking value may want to take a flyer on a lower-round pick, especially if they're paired with a proven quarterback.

ODDS FOR TOP RECEIVERS TO WIN 2022 OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF YEAR (at FOX Bet) *

Drake London, Falcons: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Chris Olave, Saints: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Treylon Burks, Titans: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Skyy Moore, Chiefs: Bet Boost +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total, was +1000)

Garrett Wilson, Jets: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Christian Watson, Packers: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Jameson Williams, Lions: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Romeo Doubs, Packers: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Jalen Tolbert, Cowboys: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Jahan Dotson, Commanders: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

David Bell, Browns: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Alec Pierce, Colts: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Wan’Dale Robinson, Giants: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Tyquan Thornton, Patriots: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Calvin Austin III, Steelers: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Kyle Phillips, Titans: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Khalil Shakir, Bills: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)



George Pickens, Steelers: Currently off the board

* = as of 8/17/2022

Something to consider for a wideout to back for OROY: Who throws him the ball?

"We love the narrative of teams with top QBs getting the best out of their rookies," FOX Bet sports trader Michael Hoey said. "For that reason, we have listed a few that we feel can have their say as potential ROTY candidates."

Caesars sportsbook content writer Max Meyer explained that since no quarterbacks were selected in the first ten picks last April, that clears the way for a receiver to snag the OROY trophy.

"I think bettors have been eyeing these mid-round receivers for Offensive Rookie of the Year because there wasn’t a surefire quarterback prospect in this class," Meyer said. "It’s really created a wide-open market."

Meyer noted Christian Watson, Jalen Tolbert, Romeo Doubs and Skyy Moore all rank inside the top five for handle at Caesars.

Hoey gave his thoughts on that quartet.

"Sources from Green Bay’s camp claim Doubs has quickly become a star and can potentially become Aaron Rodgers’ go-to receiver," Hoey shared. "The departure of Davante Adams leaves a staggering 169 vacant targets up for grabs, and we feel Doubs can claim some of that."

To replace Adams, the Packers drafted Watson in the second round and Doubs in the fourth.

"Watson has, so far, been on the wrong side of injuries and has been nearly a second thought to Romeo Doubs," said Hoey, noting Watson was recently activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

CeeDee Lamb will take a bigger role in the Cowboys' offense to account for Amari Cooper's departure, which opens up a slot high on the depth chart for Tolbert.

"We believe Tolbert can have his say as the WR2 behind Lamb in what was a high-powered offense that finished first in points per game and in yards in the 2021 season," Hoey declared.

Hoey said he wouldn't be surprised if Moore turns into the Chiefs' version of Atlanta's versatile Cordarrelle Patterson.

"Perhaps the most interesting and hyped offensive rookie is Kansas City’s Skyy Moore," Hoey hypothesized. "Reports from training camps suggest not only will he be used in the receiving game but also the running game.

"If Moore has both rushing and receiving upside, alongside one of the league’s top QB’s, we feel he may just take home the Offensive Rookie of the year award."

Meyer summed up the chances for these later-round rookie receivers.

"They have a couple things in common. They play with excellent quarterbacks and there’s an opportunity to rack up yards on those teams," Meyer stated. "Add in those longer odds, and it makes sense why those specific rookie wideouts have captured the attention of many bettors."

Are you ready to back a receiver for Offensive Rookie of the Year? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.