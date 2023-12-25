National Football League NFL 14-leg TD parlay hits on Christian McCaffrey score, bettor wins $489,383 on $5 bet Updated Dec. 25, 2023 11:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It should be basically impossible to hit a 14-leg parlay.

Right?

Well, not for one person at DraftKings Sportsbook who experienced a Christmas miracle Monday. The bettor put together an out-of-this world 14-leg anytime touchdown parlay for Week 16, and entered Monday's three-game slate needing just three players to score. The wager was for $5 with odds of +9787560 — giving a payout of $489,383.

Let's take a quick look at the 11 players he successfully predicted to score on Saturday and Sunday:

ADVERTISEMENT

The 12th leg hit when Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco scored against the Las Vegas Raiders in Monday's first game. Notably, the running back endured a concussion not too long after scoring — making the pick even more astounding.

At this point, the bettor had two legs left — one in each of the final two games. Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift needed to score against the New York Giants- which he did.

Finally, the 14th and final leg chosen was none other than arguably the league's best offensive player — San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who faced a stingy Baltimore Ravens defense. With just under three and a half minutes in the second quarter, "CMC" punched in a rushing touchdown from nine yards out to give the bettor a successful fourteen-leg parlay.

Will this inspire you to make some parlays next week? It is the season of giving, after all!

Keep it locked to FOX Sports Gambling for all the sharpest betting tips.

share