NFL 14-leg TD parlay hits on Christian McCaffrey score, bettor wins $489,383 on $5 bet
It should be basically impossible to hit a 14-leg parlay.
Right?
Well, not for one person at DraftKings Sportsbook who experienced a Christmas miracle Monday. The bettor put together an out-of-this world 14-leg anytime touchdown parlay for Week 16, and entered Monday's three-game slate needing just three players to score. The wager was for $5 with odds of +9787560 — giving a payout of $489,383.
Let's take a quick look at the 11 players he successfully predicted to score on Saturday and Sunday:
- Pittsburgh Steelers' Najee Harris vs Cincinnati Bengals (Saturday)
- Buffalo Bills' Gabriel Davis at Los Angeles Chargers (Saturday)
- Detroit Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs at Minnesota Vikings (Sunday)
- Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf at Tennessee Titans (Sunday)
- Cleveland Browns' Jerome Ford at Houston Texans (Sunday)
- Washington Commanders' Chris Rodriguez Jr. at New York Jets (Sunday)
- Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor at Atlanta Falcons (Sunday)
- Atlanta Falcons' Calvin Ridley at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday)
- Arizona Cardinals' James Conner at Chicago Bears (Sunday)
The 12th leg hit when Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco scored against the Las Vegas Raiders in Monday's first game. Notably, the running back endured a concussion not too long after scoring — making the pick even more astounding.
At this point, the bettor had two legs left — one in each of the final two games. Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift needed to score against the New York Giants- which he did.
Finally, the 14th and final leg chosen was none other than arguably the league's best offensive player — San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who faced a stingy Baltimore Ravens defense. With just under three and a half minutes in the second quarter, "CMC" punched in a rushing touchdown from nine yards out to give the bettor a successful fourteen-leg parlay.
Will this inspire you to make some parlays next week? It is the season of giving, after all!
Keep it locked to FOX Sports Gambling for all the sharpest betting tips.
-
2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule, standings
Shohei Ohtani surprises wife of new Dodgers teammate Joe Kelly with a Porsche
NFL odds Week 16: Cowboys bettors suffer bad beat on last-second field goal
-
NFL Stock Watch: Lions make history; Cowboys fall short in critical spots
Cowboys prove they're no road warriors — which will be a problem in playoffs
2023 NFL Christmas Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
-
Lions clinched NFC North for first time with win over Vikings. Higher stakes await
2023 NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Bills surge into top 3; Eagles in trouble
2023 Top 10 NFL quarterbacks: Ranking the best QBs after Patrick Mahomes
-
2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule, standings
Shohei Ohtani surprises wife of new Dodgers teammate Joe Kelly with a Porsche
NFL odds Week 16: Cowboys bettors suffer bad beat on last-second field goal
-
NFL Stock Watch: Lions make history; Cowboys fall short in critical spots
Cowboys prove they're no road warriors — which will be a problem in playoffs
2023 NFL Christmas Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
-
Lions clinched NFC North for first time with win over Vikings. Higher stakes await
2023 NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Bills surge into top 3; Eagles in trouble
2023 Top 10 NFL quarterbacks: Ranking the best QBs after Patrick Mahomes