National Football League The NFC North makes history, plus 10 more incredible stats from Week 6 Published Oct. 14, 2024 12:18 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports Research

The sixth week of the NFL is nearly in the books, with just one game left to play. Several players had incredible performances, along with surprising results from multiple teams.

Arguably the most impressive performance of the week came from the entire NFC North division, with three of the four teams earning wins while the Vikings were on a bye.

This marks the first time that all four teams in a division have each recorded four or more wins through the first six weeks of a season since the 1970 merger. No division has ever had each team make the playoffs in the same season, but it's not impossible. The teams have a combined record of 17-5, which is the best record through six weeks for the division since it was formed in 2002.

The NFC North's dominance wasn't the only spectacular thing to happen this weekend. FOX Sports Research broke down ten more eye-opening nuggets for you. Let's take a look.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Cashin' Caleb

There were so many incredible things that Caleb Williams accomplished with his performance in London against the Jaguars, so we're just gonna list all of them for you below:

Became the first rookie quarterback to have no pass touchdowns in his first two games and then throw for 8+ in his next four (regardless of team game number) since 1950.

Became the third Bears rookie quarterback ever to throw for four touchdown passes in a game and the first to do so since 1999 (Cade McNown in 1999 and Ray Buivid in 1937).

Williams is the first Chicago rookie quarterback with four or more wins through six team games.

Williams' four wins is already tied for the second-most by a rookie quarterback in Bears history in a single season (Kyle Orton had 10 in 2005).

Williams has the most touchdown passes by a Bears rookie quarterback in any three-game span (7) or any four-game span (9) all-time.

The Bears have recorded their first in-season three-game win streak since 2020.

2. Detroit did what?

Dan Campbell's squad dominated the Cowboys in a 47-9 victory this past Sunday. It snapped a five-game losing streak against Dallas (and six-game when including playoffs), giving them their first win against America's team since Week 8 of the 2013 season. It was also the first time the Lions have defeated the Cowboys in Dallas since 2011.

The Lions now have a 4-1 record through five games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1970-71. The 47 points scored against Dallas is Detroit's most in a game since Week 11 of the 2011 season, and gave them 40 points in consecutive games for the first time since 1962.

Much of the offensive firepower was spearheaded by David Montgomery, who rushed for 80 yards and two scores. He now has one or more rushing touchdowns in eight consecutive games dating back to Week 16 of last season, breaking a tie with Billy Sims (1980-81) for the franchise record. He is also now tied with Kyren Williams for the longest active streak in the NFL.

3. Maye makes history in debut

Despite a 41-21 loss in his first career start, Drake Maye played very well for facing one of the leagues best defenses in the Texans. He became the third rookie quarterback in Patriots history to throw two or more touchdown passes in his first career start, and the first since Drew Bledsoe in 1993 (Bledsoe in 1993 and Jim Plunkett in 1971).

What separates him from all the other rookie quarterbacks in New England's history, is that he was the first to throw three touchdown passes in his first career start. His 38 rushing yards led the team, which made him the first quarterback since at least 1950 to throw three touchdowns and lead his team in rushing in his first career start.

Additionally, Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte both had career highs in receiving yards and each scored their first career receiving touchdown in the game. When excluding the 1987 strike season, this was the first time that two players had career-highs in receiving yards and scored their first career receiving touchdown in a quarterback's first career start since the Raiders first ever game in 1960.

4. Eagles trio

The Eagles squeaked out a 20-16 against the Browns and achieved something pretty special in the process. Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown pass to both DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown today, the eighth time that's happened since the trio came together. The Eagles have won all eight of those games.

No quarterback in Eagles franchise history has more games with a touchdown pass to two different receivers than Hurts does to the Brown-Smith duo.

5. Action Jackson

In a highly anticipated matchup between the reigning MVP and last year's Heisman winner, Lamar Jackson got the victory and improved to 7-0 in his career against rookie quarterbacks. With the win, the reigning MVP is now 10-1 in the last 11 matchups vs. rookie quarterbacks (since 2014). Aidan O’Connell is the only rookie quarterback to beat the reigning MVP in that span, beating Patrick Mahomes in Week 16 of last season. His 1,932 total yards (passing and rushing) is the most of any quarterback this season.

6. Terrific Tampa

Baker Mayfield and company had an offensive outburst against the Saints, scoring 51 points for the first time since Week 4 of the 2019 season— and just the second time in franchise history. They're averaging 29.7 points per game, the second-highest average in franchise history through the first six games of the season (averaged 32.5 in 2021). Mayfield joined Jordan Love as the only quarterbacks this season with multiple games with four touchdown passes.

7. Henry keeps climbing

Derrick Henry just continues to dominate defenses this season. He became the first player with a rushing touchdown in each of his team’s first six games since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005. He finished the game with 132 rushing yards and two scores on the ground, giving him 20 career games with over 100 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns. That's the fourth most such games in NFL history, trailing only Jim Brown (25), Tomlinson (25) and Emmitt Smith (21).

Henry has been the core reason as to why the Ravens have continued their streak of consecutive games with 100+ rush yards— currently at 39, the third longest streak all-time behind only the 2018-21 Ravens and the 1974-77 Steelers (each did so in 43 straight games).

Baltimore is currently out-rushing their opponents by 146.3 yards per game, which is on pace to be the largest difference in rushing yards per game in NFL history.

8. Lawrence continues to struggle

Trevor Lawrence is now 0-6 in his career vs. fellow quarterbacks drafted No. 1 overall, tied with Steve Bartkowski for most losses without a win by a No. 1 overall pick quarterback in such matchups in the common draft era (since 1967). This was also the first time Lawrence was the older quarterback in those six games.

His losses came against Baker Mayfield, Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray and now Caleb Williams.

Bryce Young (0-3) and JaMarcus Russell (0-1) are the only other winless quarterbacks in matchups vs fellow signal callers drafted No. 1 overall.

9. Cowboys collapse

Dallas has lost their first three home games in the regular season for the first time since 2010. For perspective, they've allowed 119 points when playing at home this year, and allowed 127 in eight home games last season. When including their postseason loss in the Wild Card last season, they have allowed 167 points in their last four home games. That is the third-most points allowed in a four-game span at home in NFL history (including the postseason), behind the 1948 Giants (177 points) and 1972 Oilers (176 points).

10. Scoring woes for Browns

The Browns have failed to score 20 points in each of their first six games of the season. They are the first team to do that since the 2014 Jaguars, who finished that season 3-13.

Â

share