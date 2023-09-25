National Football League Eagles-Bucs, Rams-Bengals live updates: Top moments from Monday Night Football Updated Sep. 25, 2023 8:56 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 3 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday with a matchup of two undefeated teams, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Philadelphia Eagles, followed by the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) taking on the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2).

In Tampa Bay, Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to continue his impressive start to the season after being signed in free agency to take over for the retiring Tom Brady. On the other side, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are looking for their second straight 4-0 start to a season, as they play their first game in 11 days.

In tonight's second matchup, the Rams head to Cincinnati for a Super Bowl LVI rematch, albeit without the MVP of that game — Cooper Kupp. Still, there will be plenty of eyes on breakout rookie Puka Nacua as Matthew Stafford hopes to continue the early success of his young wide receivers. Meanwhile, the Bengals will desperately try to avoid an 0-3 start while Joe Burrow continues to nurse a calf injury. He will start Monday despite being less than 100 percent.

Here are the top moments!

ADVERTISEMENT

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Star power

Hurts came out strong with back-to-back double-digit passes to star receiver A.J. Brown to move the sticks.

Denied!

The Eagles ended up turning the ball over on downs on their opening drive after this strong effort from the Bucs defense.

On the move

Eagles WR Britain Covey returned the Bucs' punt 52 yards to put Philly in great field position to start their second drive, which ended with a field goal to put the visiting team ahead 3-0 going into the second quarter.

No cigar!

The Bucs' offense got things rolling in the second quarter. Baker Mayfield took his team into the red zone on a 69-yard drive, and very nearly threw his first TD pass of the night on this floater to Mike Evans. But Sydney Brown swooped in for an impressive diving stop to hold Tampa to three.

Buying time

Few quarterbacks are as savvy in the pocket as Hurts is, and he bought himself some extra time to throw after sensing pressure, before uncorking a dime to Olamide Zaccheaus for his first Eagles TD.

Blanketed

Reed Blankenship has been stellar in his 2023 debut. He added an interception to his stat line towards the end of the second quarter, forcing Mayfield's first giveaway of the season.

Batten down the hatches

The Bucs' defense has been one of the best in the league the past few seasons, and its anchor Devin White showed why, picking off Hurts in return just seconds later.

Anything you can do …

Georgia rookie Jalen Carter has been everywhere in his first few games, and the big interior defensive lineman forced his first career fumble with this tremendous hustle play. The turnover led to another Eagles field goal, and they took a 13-3 lead into halftime.

Stay tuned for updates!

Setting the stage

The Eagles were victorious in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings , 34-28, while the Bucs took down the Chicago Bears , 27-17, in their Week 2 contest. In its past five head-to-head bouts, Philly has taken down Tampa Bay three times.

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals

Tutu!

Tutu Atwell is fast. The Rams' second-rounder in 2021 flashed is dazzling speed on this end around, and just missed the pylon. L.A. settled for three on the drive to take an early edge.

Stay tuned for updates!

Pregame scene

Stay tuned for updates!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Philadelphia Eagles Tampa Bay Buccaneers

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share