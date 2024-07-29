Madden 99 Club: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill headlines Madden 25 ratings
The first wave of Madden 25 ratings were released Monday, and wide receivers took center stage.
The first member named to the 99 Club was superstar wideout Tyreek Hill, making him the first Miami Dolphins player to receive a 99 overall rating. Hill was also the only receiver to receive the elusive near-perfect rating. Following closely behind Hill was the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson (98 overall) and the Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb (96 overall).
Running backs will be unveiled next (Tuesday), followed by edge rushers (Wednesday), tight ends (Thursday) and quarterbacks (Friday).
Here's a look at the 99 Club thus far.
Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
Hill leads all players with 99 speed and is the highest-rated route runner in the game with 98 short, medium and deep route running. His incredible 2023 season was highlighted by a league-leading 1,799 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns, which was tied for the most in the NFL. Hill's 119 catches were the second-most in the league.
The 30-year-old Super Bowl champion receiver was selected to his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl this past year.
Stay tuned for updates!
