National Football League
Madden 99 Club: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill headlines Madden 25 ratings
National Football League

Madden 99 Club: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill headlines Madden 25 ratings

Published Jul. 29, 2024 2:43 p.m. ET

The first wave of Madden 25 ratings were released Monday, and wide receivers took center stage. 

The first member named to the 99 Club was superstar wideout Tyreek Hill, making him the first Miami Dolphins player to receive a 99 overall rating. Hill was also the only receiver to receive the elusive near-perfect rating. Following closely behind Hill was the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson (98 overall) and the Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb (96 overall).

Running backs will be unveiled next (Tuesday), followed by edge rushers (Wednesday), tight ends (Thursday) and quarterbacks (Friday).

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's a look at the 99 Club thus far.

Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins 

Hill leads all players with 99 speed and is the highest-rated route runner in the game with 98 short, medium and deep route running. His incredible 2023 season was highlighted by a league-leading 1,799 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns, which was tied for the most in the NFL. Hill's 119 catches were the second-most in the league.

The 30-year-old Super Bowl champion receiver was selected to his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl this past year.

Stay tuned for updates!

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024-25 NFL MVP odds, picks: Mahomes favored, can he win third MVP trophy?

2024-25 NFL MVP odds, picks: Mahomes favored, can he win third MVP trophy?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes