National Football League Madden 99 Club: 49ers' Christian McCaffrey joins Tyreek Hill in club Updated Jul. 30, 2024 11:40 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A second member of the 99 Club in Madden 25 was unveiled on Tuesday.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey received a 99 overall rating in the video game. McCaffrey, who is also the cover star for Madden 25, is the first running back in 49ers history to receive a 99 overall rating in the Madden video game series.

The first member named to the 99 Club was superstar wideout Tyreek Hill, making him the first Miami Dolphins player to receive a 99 overall rating. Hill was also the only receiver to receive the elusive near-perfect rating. Following closely behind Hill was the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson (98 overall) and the Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb (96 overall).

ADVERTISEMENT

The overall ratings for safeties were also unveiled, but none received a 99. Atlanta Falcons star Jessie Bates III received the highest rating among all safeties at 97. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Antoine Winfield Jr. had the second-highest rating among safeties, receiving a 94.

EA Sports will release rankings for each position throughout the week.

Here's a look at the 99 Club thus far.

Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

Hill leads all players with 99 speed and is the highest-rated route runner in the game with 98 short, medium and deep route running. His incredible 2023 season was highlighted by a league-leading 1,799 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns, which was tied for the most in the NFL. Hill's 119 catches were the second-most in the league.

The 30-year-old Super Bowl champion receiver was selected to his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl this past year.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

McCaffrey is in the 99 Club for the second time in his career, earning the honor again following a career year. He rushed for a league-high 1,459 yards on 5.4 yards per carry. He was also dynamic as a receiver, adding 67 receptions for 564 yards. He finished the regular season with 21 total touchdowns (14 rushing, seven receiving). McCaffrey won Offensive Player of the Year and finished third in MVP voting as a result before leading San Francisco to the Super Bowl.

McCaffrey is the fifth player in 49ers franchise history to earn a 99 overall rating, joining Terrell Owens, Patrick Willis, Ken Norton Jr. and Trent Williams.

Stay tuned for updates!

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League

share