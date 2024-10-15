National Football League Lions place Aidan Hutchinson on IR, Dan Campbell doesn't rule out a return Updated Oct. 15, 2024 6:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Detroit Lions officially moved star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to the injured reserve list Tuesday.

The 24-year-old pass-rusher, who suffered a leg injury in the Lions' 47-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, is likely out for the rest of the season as he recovers from a fractured tibia and fibula.

Hutchinson was carted off the field in the third quarter of Sunday's game, and had surgery at Baylor White Medical Center before returning to Detroit. On Monday, head coach Dan Campbell confirmed, "The surgery went great — it is all good news."

Campbell also went on to share that although the big man is out for some time, he's not completely writing off Hutchinson's 2024 season.

"It's probably 4-6 months, but I would never count Hutch out. It hurts, but if anyone could make it back, it is him," Campbell said.

Hutchinson entered the game as the NFL leader in sacks with 6.5. Even if he makes it back in January for a possible playoff run, the Lions have to find a way to replace his pass rush before then. The easy answer is to trade for someone like Raiders star Maxx Crosby, but Campbell doesn't expect general manager Brad Holmes to rush into anything.

"(Injuries) come up every year, and Brad is always looking for ways to get better," he said. "Is there someone out there who can potentially help us? At what cost? It has to be right — everything has to be right. Honestly, I believe in the guys that are here.

"We're looking and we're evaluating."

Chase Daniel, co-host of "The Facility," believes fellow Detroit D-lineman Alim McNeil may be able to alleviate some of the Lions' pain, calling him a "star in the making" after watching him go toe-to-toe against Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin.

Meanwhile, New York Jets holdout Hasson Reddick has also been floated as a possible solution to help fill the Lions' newest gap, as he was given permission to seek a trade on Tuesday.

The Lions sit at No. 2 in the NFC North with a record of 4-1, and according to FOX NFL reporter Dave Helman, aside from the Hutchinson injury, Detroit fans should feel good.

"Not a long list of teams you feel better about than the Detroit Lions," Helman said.

The Lions will have their hands full on Sunday as they face off against an NFC North foe, the 5-0 Minnesota Vikings. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.





