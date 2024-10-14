National Football League Lions' Aidan Hutchinson undergoes successful surgery on fractured shin, leg Updated Oct. 14, 2024 11:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Detroit Lions star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson underwent successful surgery on the fractured tibia and fibula he suffered in Sunday's 47-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced Monday. There's no timetable for his return.

Hutchinson's injury occurred in the third quarter of Sunday's game. The star edge rusher's leg appeared to snap above the ankle when it collided with the left leg of teammate Alim McNeill as Hutchinson was pulling Dak Prescott for a sack.

The injury appeared to be immediately serious. Hutchinson remained on the turf for several moments before being loaded onto a cart with a cast on his leg. Teammates and Dallas players reached over to pat the 24-year-old. Hutchinson had Detroit's third sack of the game. McNeill had the first two, and Trevor Nowaske added another after Hutchinson left. The Lions led 34-6 at the time of Hutchinson's injury. He entered the game as the NFL's sacks leader with 6.5 on the season.

After Detroit's win, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that Hutchinson was dealing with a broken shin. "Obviously, he's going to be down for a little while," Campbell said. "That's tough. It's hard when you lose somebody like him, but we'll know a lot more after this and obviously wish him the best."

While the Lions didn't provide a timetable for Hutchinson's return, the expectation is that he'll miss the rest of the 2024 season due to the severity of the injury, which required immediate emergency surgery on Sunday evening.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

