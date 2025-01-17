National Football League Lions HC Dan Campbell: Ford Field will be 'loudest' stadium Commanders play in Published Jan. 17, 2025 5:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders (12-5) are riding high after getting the franchise's first playoff win in 19 years last week, but now they play the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions (15-2) at Ford Field on Saturday night in the divisional round (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

In the eyes of Lions head coach Dan Campbell, the Commanders aren't just playing against the opposition: they're playing against the opposition's fans.

"You can be in loud environments — ours will be the loudest they've been in all year," Campbell said about Washington's task in facing Detroit's defense this week, according to Pro Football Talk. "How does it affect them? It only takes one for it to be something goes awry and ends that series or something happens out of it. That's all you're looking for. That's all you're hoping for.

"So I'm glad we're at home. I can't wait to hear that crowd, we know they're behind us, and it's going to be electric."

Detroit went 7-2 at home this season, with its two losses coming to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — who lost at home to Washington in the wild-card round last week — and Buffalo Bills (13-4). Last season, the Lions went 6-3 at home in the regular season and then won back-to-back playoff games on their home turf.

On the other hand, Washington went 5-3 on the road in the 2024 regular season, with its losses coming to the Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles, who all reached the playoffs.

Detroit's defense has been a mixed bag, as it has battled through a plethora of injuries throughout the season, including Aidan Hutchinson, Alex Anzalone, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Carlton Davis, among others; the Lions surrendered 244.0 passing yards (30th in the NFL), 98.4 rushing yards (fifth), 342.4 total yards (20th) and 20.1 points (seventh) per game.

On the other hand, Washington has boasted one of the most electric offenses in the NFL, averaging 215.6 passing yards (17th), 154.1 rushing yards (third), 369.6 total yards (seventh) and 28.5 points (fifth) per game in the regular season. While Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns and posted a 100.1 passer rating, he also led the Commanders with 891 rushing yards.

Last week, the Commanders beat the Buccaneers on a last-second field goal by Zane Gonzalez. Prior to the walk-off kick, Daniels totaled 268 passing yards, 36 rushing yards, two passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 110.2 passer rating, while completing 68.6% of his passes (24 of 35). Wide receiver Terry McLaurin led Washington receivers with seven receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown, while linebacker Bobby Wagner led Washington's defense with eight combined tackles (five solo) and a half-sack.

The winner of this divisional round bout faces the winner of the Eagles and Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

