Raiders tight end Brock Bowers and kicker Matt Gay are questionable for Las Vegas' game at the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Bowers injured his right ankle in Sunday's 21-13 loss to Seattle and didn't play in the second half. He missed the first two games of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said Bowers "got lots of work in" at Friday's practice, but was tight-lipped about a decision on the player's status for game day.

"We'll see," Kubiak said.

Matt Gay has succcessfully made three field goals of 50 yards or more in four tries in 2026. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Bowers has 50 receptions for 676 yards and six touchdowns this season. He was an All-Pro as a rookie in 2024, when he had 112 catches for 1,194 yards and five TDs, and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2025 despite playing in just 12 games — eight starts — thanks to a bone bruise and PCL injury in his left knee.

Gay, who has an injured right hip, returned to practice Friday after sitting out Thursday. He is having his best season in years, making 21 of 23 field goals, including 3 of 4 from at least 50 yards.

If he can't go, rookie kicker Kansei Matsuzawa could be his replacement.

"We have a Plan B and a Plan C," Kubiak said. "We’ve got Special K (Matsuzawa). We have other options, and we still have through the next couple of days to make our decision."

Kubiak also said Folorunso Fatukasi (toe) is questionable and fellow defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (stinger) is still being evaluated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.