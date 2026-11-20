The latest news on Drake Maye and A.J. Brown leaves much to be desired for New England Patriots fans.

After leaving New England's Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Germany on the opening drive with a presumptive ankle injury, it has been determined that Maye has suffered a fractured right fibula, ESPN reported on Friday afternoon. While the matter shouldn't require surgery, the third-year quarterback will likely miss the rest of the regular season. Tommy DeVito entered the game at quarterback for New England after Maye got hurt.

Meanwhile, the outlet also reported that Brown is expected to miss "multiple weeks" due to a hamstring injury, which forced the star wide receiver to leave the team's 35-10 loss to the Lions in the third quarter.

Maye, the runner-up for the 2025 NFL MVP Award, has totaled 2,330 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 97.0 passer rating this season, while completing 65.6% of his passes. He has also rushed for 230 yards and three touchdowns.

Outside of DeVito, the Patriots' quarterback room also includes rookie Behren Morton (pick No. 234).

Brown, whom New England acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in June for a future first and fifth-round pick, has been limited to four games this season due to a high-ankle sprain and the aforementioned hamstring injury, recording just 11 receptions for 128 yards and zero touchdowns.

In all, New England's offense is 12th in the NFL in total yards (347.6 per game), 14th in passing yards (233.6 per game), 15th in rushing yards (114.0 per game) and 18th in points (22.1 per game).

The Patriots (5-5) have lost three of their four games and have a bye this week. They're one game behind the Cleveland Browns (6-4) for the third AFC wild card seed.