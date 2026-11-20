Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck will not practice on Friday because of back spasms and the team is proceeding as if 40-year-old Josh Johnson will be the starter against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

First-year coach Mike LaFleur said the team hasn’t completely ruled out Beck's availability for Sunday, but didn’t sound optimistic.

"The show goes on in this league," LaFleur said. "The ball gets put down at noon on Sunday and we’re going to go."

Beck made his NFL debut last week in a loss against the Los Angeles Rams, completing 11 of 18 passes for 108 yards and two interceptions. The 24-year-old dealt with back issues earlier in the season.

The Cardinals would be the eighth NFL team that Josh Johnson has played in a game with. The NFL record is 10. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Cardinals are Johnson's 15th NFL team, though he hasn't appeared in a regular season game with all of them. He is 2-9 in his career as a starter and played in five games with the Washington Commanders last year, starting two games.

The pick that would select Johnson in 2008 was dealt twice before being used for him — the fifth-round selection was the property of the Chargers, traded to the Patriots and then the Buccaneers. The 49ers and Browns would sign Johnson as a free agent in 2012, then the Bengals would snatch him up in March, 2013, only for him to be available again in May for San Francisco again. The Niners would release and re-sign him again and again until the Bengals once again brought him to Cincinnati in the spring of 2015 then released him before the regular season, where he caught on with the Jets and then the Colts.

The Bills signed Johnson in October of '15, and he would reach free agency in March with Buffalo, leading to an offseason contract with the Giants and the Ravens scooping him up for the regular season. Then back to the Giants, repeatedly activated and deactivated, with the Texans, Raiders, Commanders, Lions, Niners again, Jets, Ravens, Broncos, Baltimore once more, Commanders, Bengals and then Cardinals all signing Johnson at one point or another.

He's appeared in 50 NFL games and made 11 starts, seeing action with seven of those teams. Johnson is the quintessential journeyman player.

Johnson would be the Cardinals' fourth starting quarterback this season. Veteran Jacoby Brissett was the team's starter for several weeks before getting traded to the Baltimore Ravens earlier this month. Gardner Minshew started one game against Seattle, but suffered a season-ending elbow injury, which opened the door for Beck.

Now Beck might be on the shelf. The Cardinals (3-7) hoped to have the next six games to evaluate whether the third-round pick out of Miami might be the long-term answer at quarterback.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.