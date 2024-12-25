National Football League Lamar Jackson passes Michael Vick for most QB rushing yards in NFL history Updated Dec. 25, 2024 8:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Baltimore's Lamar Jackson has passed Michael Vick for the most yards rushing by a quarterback in NFL history.

Jackson moved past Vick on a 6-yard run in the third quarter against the Houston Texans on Wednesday. Jackson had 87 yards rushing with about six minutes left in the third quarter to give him 6,110 yards, moving him past Vick, who piled up 6,109 in his 13-year career.

Jackson, the regular-season MVP last season and in 2019, threw two touchdown passes and had a 48-yard scoring run to help the Ravens build a 31-2 lead. He also helped his chances of winning a third MVP award.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackson completed 10 of 15 passes for 168 yards before he was shut down for the day. Baltimore brought out backup Josh Johnson with more than 10 minutes left in the game to close things out.

Through Week 17, Jackson has thrown for 3,955 yards and a career-high 39 passing touchdowns, to go with a 121.6 passer rating, 852 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.

With the win and the Steelers' loss to the Chiefs earlier in the day, the Ravens are back atop the AFC North. They have a chance to win the division for the second year in a row next week when they host the Browns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share