Kyler Murray's unbeaten Arizona Cardinals hit the top of Nick Wright's NFL Tiers

A No. 1 contender from Nick Wright's NFL Tiers a week ago has moved up to the top, but it was a "very controversial week of the tiers."

That controversy is to be expected when consulting with The Committee, of which Wright is the chair, to decide the pecking order in the league.

Here is how the " First Things First " host stacked up the 32 teams in the NFL, along with each tier's team with the best odds to win the Super Bowl, per FOX Bet.

DON'T REALLY MATTER RIGHT NOW: Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins | Denver Broncos, Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, New York Giants | Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers | Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings

Best Super Bowl odds: Browns +2000

Wright's thoughts: "Don't worry about those bottom two rows, entirely. Those teams are awful. ... Look at where the Seahawks are. The question remaining: Could Russell Wilson pantomime a draft room by himself? ... The row right above, all of those teams have three wins, all still alive. But all have got to start stacking wins. Is that the Falcons on there? It is!"

A GAME FROM RELEGATION: Kansas City Chiefs

Best Super Bowl odds: Chiefs +1200

Wright's thoughts: "The Chiefs are a game from relegation. What does relegation on the tiers mean? It means you get lumped in with that first group. If the Chiefs lose to the Giants, they're just one of the bad teams."

WE DON'T BELIEVE YOU: Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints

Best Super Bowl odds: Raiders +4000, Saints +4000

Wright's thoughts: "Raiders, you have five wins. Guess what? The Committee doesn't believe you. You have one good win on the season. ... And the Saints? Has there been a less impressive or inspiring win in the NFL all year than the one the Saints just had over the Seahawks? I'm not sure."

AFC LOGJAM: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers

Best Super Bowl odds: Ravens +1100

Wright's thoughts: "Tough to figure here. The Ravens plummeted after getting beat down by the Bengals, but the Ravens and Bengals have the same record. Does anyone truly believe the Bengals are a better team? I don't know. ... The Chargers, coming off of a bad loss, had a bye week. So they couldn't move up or down."

A+ A-GAME: Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills

Best Super Bowl odds: Bills +550

Wright's thoughts: "All four of these teams look awesome with regularity. Now, they're not quite as good as the three teams above them, but the Packers keep taking care of business. The Rams? The Lions did everything except have [Lions head coach] Dan Campbell run on the field for a play, that wasn't enough. The Titans just annihilated the Chiefs. And the Bills, we've seen them at their best."

NO. 1 CONTENDERS: Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Best Super Bowl odds: Buccaneers +500

Wright's thoughts: "Look at the Tampa Bay Bucs! Highest they've been all year on the tiers. Even though Tampa's schedule has been light, the way they dominated the Bears ... we've got to give them their respect. And the Cowboys were the No. 1 contenders last week, and they were on a bye, so they stay there."

UNDEFEATED, NOT UNDISPUTED: Arizona Cardinals

Best Super Bowl odds: Cardinals +900

Wright's thoughts: "Not called the favorites. ... However, we are almost halfway through the season. They are still undefeated and they have an opportunity on Thursday night to beat the Packers and to be a unanimous No. 1."

