National Football League Baltimore Ravens make their way to the top of Nick Wright's NFL Tiers 39 mins ago

For the second consecutive week, there is a new team atop Nick Wright 's NFL tiers.

In the first six weeks of the season, there were plenty of surprises that led to a new Super Bowl favorite emerging, with some expected contenders following close behind.

Here is how the " First Things First " host stacked up the 32 teams in the NFL, along with each tier's team with the best odds to win the Super Bowl, per FOX Bet.

DON'T REALLY MATTER RIGHT NOW: Jacksonville Jaguars , Detroit Lions , Miami Dolphins , Houston Texans , New York Jets , New York Giants , Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons , New England Patriots , Washington Football Team , Pittsburgh Steelers , Carolina Panthers , Denver Broncos , Philadelphia Eagles , Chicago Bears , Indianapolis Colts

Best Super Bowl odds: Seahawks +600

Wright's thoughts: "The Giants, you're down with the Lions until you fire [Dave] Gettleman. By the way, Panthers, Broncos plummeting from those 3-0 starts. Seahawks, teetering in the danger zone, my friends."

UNTRUSTWORTHY: Cincinnati Bengals , New Orleans Saints , San Francisco 49ers , Minnesota Vikings

Best Super Bowl odds: Saints +4000

Wright's thoughts: "Why are they untrustworthy? Zac Taylor, Jameis Winston, don't know who your quarterback is and Kirk Cousins. Speaks for itself."

DANGEROUS BUT DAMAGED: Tennessee Titans , Las Vegas Raiders , Cleveland Browns

Best Super Bowl odds: Browns +1800

Wright's thoughts: "Titans — dangerous because of Derrick Henry, damaged because you have to play defense. Raiders — dangerous because they keep winning games, damaged because … have you heard about the Jon Gruden story? Browns — literally damaged. The whole offense is injured. They are still dangerous because we know what they can be."

AFC LOGJAM: Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills , Kansas City Chiefs

Best Super Bowl odds: Bills +550

Wright's thoughts: "Chargers plummeting from the best team in the AFC after being annihilated. The Bills, you have the best win that your franchise has had since Jim Kelly was at quarterback, arguably, and you follow it up by blowing a game when you are a touchdown favorite, and now you have to sit on it for a bye week. Chiefs, meanwhile, 21-0 the last two quarters of football they have played."

TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS: Green Bay Packers , Los Angeles Rams , Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Best Super Bowl odds: +550

Wright's thoughts: "They all have one kind of ugly loss. But other than that, they just take care of business each week. They're not really blowing people out. Each week they just win. They're all 5-1, all taking care of business, all have one game that they would like to have back, but just humming along as real Super Bowl contenders should."

NO. 1 CONTENDERS: Arizona Cardinals , Dallas Cowboys

Best Super Bowl odds: Cardinals +1100

Wright's thoughts: "It is hard for me to believe that either of these teams with their current head coaches can win the Super Bowl. You might say, ‘Nick, did you watch the Arizona Cardinals this weekend?’ I did. Did you notice who wasn't there? Kliff Kingsbury. Cowboys, on the other hand, it's Mike McCarthy."

CURRENT FAVORITES: Baltimore Ravens

Super Bowl odds: +900

Wright's thoughts: "After what they did this weekend, they are the current favorites. For the Ravens, we still are a little ominous that they were down 19 to the Colts, [and] they needed a 66-yard [field goal] to beat the Lions. However, with Lamar [Jackson] playing the way he is, even with the news that Ronnie Stanley is out for the rest of the year, they are the current favorites."

