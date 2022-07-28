National Football League
Kyler Murray addresses 'disrespectful' criticism of study clause Kyler Murray addresses 'disrespectful' criticism of study clause
National Football League

Kyler Murray addresses 'disrespectful' criticism of study clause

1 hour ago

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is addressing the controversial "independent study" clause in his new contract, which requires spending at least four hours watching game film each week.

In the wake of insinuations about the quarterback perhaps not doing his homework before games, Murray called the criticism "disrespectful" (quotes per nfl.com). 

"To think that I can accomplish everything that I have accomplished in my career and not be a student of the game and not have that passion and not take this serious is disrespectful, and it's almost a joke," Murray said, via NFL.com. "To me, I'm flattered. I want to say flattered that you all think that at my size, I can go out there and not prepare for the game, and not take it serious. 

"It's disrespectful, I feel like, to my peers, to all the great athletes and great players that are in this league. This game is too hard. To play the position that I play in this league, it's too hard."

Murray and the Cardinals recently agreed to a five-year, $230.5 million extension, ending a long offseason saga between the two sides. But the deal made headlines beyond just the money when it was revealed that studying is written into his contract.

Murray has been the Cardinals' primary starting quarterback since 2019, when the franchise selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. This came one year after the Cardinals traded up to select UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen with the No. 10 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Arizona traded Rosen to the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

Across his three-year NFL career, Murray has averaged 3,827 passing yards, 23.3 passing touchdowns, 11.3 interceptions and a 93.9 quarterback rating per season, completing 66.9% of his passes. He has also averaged 595.3 rushing yards and 6.7 rushing touchdowns on 104.7 rushing attempts per season.

Murray also discussed how he has put in a great deal of effort to find success at his size (5-foot-10).

"I've put in an incomprehensible amount of time, blood, sweat, tears and work into what I do, whether it's football or baseball," Murray said. "People can't comprehend the amount of time that it takes to do two sports at a high level in college. Let alone be the first person to do it ever at my size, like I said, it's funny, but to those of you out there that believe I would be standing here today in front of y'all without having a work ethic and without preparing, I'm honored that you think that. But it doesn't exist. It's not possible, so that's all I have on that."

The Cardinals have an average record of 7.3-7.7-0.3 with Murray under center since 2019. They finished the 2021 regular season 11-6, good for second in the NFC West, but lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round, 34-11. Arizona extended general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury through 2027 this offseason.

Arizona re-signed running back James Conner, wide receiver A.J. Green, tight end Zach Ertz and quarterback Colt McCoy. They also acquired wide receiver Marquise Brown from the Baltimore Ravens.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
NFL odds: Pick the QB who will throw most picks
National Football League

NFL odds: Pick the QB who will throw most picks

16 mins ago
MVP KaVontae Turpin, QB Kyle Sloter among 21 USFL players in NFL camps
National Football League

MVP KaVontae Turpin, QB Kyle Sloter among 21 USFL players in NFL camps

48 mins ago
DK Metcalf sits out Seahawks camp amid contract negotiations
Seattle Seahawks

DK Metcalf sits out Seahawks camp amid contract negotiations

1 hour ago
Russell Wilson boldly wears own jersey to camp
National Football League

Russell Wilson boldly wears own jersey to camp

1 hour ago
Russell Wilson's top priority? Keeping the Broncos out of last place
National Football League

Russell Wilson's top priority? Keeping the Broncos out of last place

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes