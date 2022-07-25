Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray's massive contract includes studying clause 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Arizona Cardinals made Kyler Murray a very rich man last week, giving him a five-year deal that's reportedly worth $230.5 million. They also gave him some extra homework.

A film study addendum was included in Murray's contract, according to a document obtained by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday. It requires Murray to "complete at least four hours of independent study" during game weeks.

In those sessions, Murray won't receive credit if he isn't engaged with the material or is doing another activity, such as playing video games or using social media while the Cardinals' material is being displayed.

Should Murray breach the independent study clause, his contract will default. In that case, the superstar quarterback could jeopardize his guaranteed money, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. Murray is set to receive $160 million guaranteed for injury, including $105 million of that portion at signing, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Murray completed 333 of 481 passes last season while completing 69.1% of his throws, the highest rate of his three-year career. He threw 24 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and rushed for 423 yards and five more scores.

The Cardinals reached the playoffs, losing 34-11 to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC wild-card round. This was after Arizona faded down the stretch, losing four of its final five games.

As it concerns Murray, there have been concerns over his study habits in the past. In December 2021, Murray shared his film study habits with the New York Times' Ben Shpigel, which included occasional breaks to play video games or to watch his favorite movie, "The Great Gatsby."

"I think I was blessed with the cognitive skills to just go out there and just see it before it happens," Murray said. "I’m not one of those guys that’s going to sit there and kill myself watching film. I don’t sit there for 24 hours and break down this team and that team and watch every game because, in my head, I see so much."

Former Packers executive Andrew Brandt said he hasn't "seen this in 30 years of looking at NFL contracts."

"So Kyler Murray can forfeit up to $100 million of guaranteed money if he doesn't do four hours of homework one week," Brandt wrote in part of a series of tweets discussing Murray's contract. "There will be lawyers."

