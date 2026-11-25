Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III will miss his third game in a row with a groin injury, as Kansas City has already ruled him out for Thursday's Thanksgiving matchup against the Buffalo Bills, per NFL Network.

Walker's 872 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns lead the Chiefs in his first season with the team after spending four years with the Seattle Seahawks, but he hasn't played since a 35-12 win over the New York Jets in Week 9 thanks to a groin injury suffered at practice before Kansas City's Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Emmett Johnson filled in for Kenneth Walker III once again against the Cardinals, and rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Starting in place of Walker once again is rookie Emmett Johnson, who also started for the veteran running back in the previous two games. Johnson is second on the Chiefs with 317 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground, with 101 and 105 rushing yards in the previous two games. He's averaging 4.5 yards per carry, behind Walker's NFL-leading 5.5 yards per but nearly half-a-yard ahead of the league average mark in 2026.

The fifth-round pick out of Nebraska was averaging 3.3 carries per game before Walker's injury, and has logged 22 and 23 in his two starts.

Last week, coach Andy Reid said that the injury was just "a day-to-day thing," and that the team was being cautious while it could afford to. "It's getting better, but with those (injuries), you don't want to do something stupid, put him out there." The Bills are a significant challenge and step up from the Falcons and Arizona Cardinals, last week's opponent for Kansas City, but Buffalo also isn't the last hurdle for the Chiefs, either.

After 9-1 Buffalo on the road, the Chiefs face the 6-4 Rams — winners of four in a row after a rough start — in Los Angeles next Thursday. Then it's on to Cincinnati and the first-place, 7-1 Bengals to end the three-game road trip, before hosting the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers at home.

Essentially, Reid's stance from last week remains: the Chiefs want Walker back right, not just back, rather than risking an extended period without him around when Kansas City needs him most.